Prized LSU Football Quarterback Commit Drawing Rave Reviews Amid Historic Offseason

Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his development prior to his senior campaign in 2026.

Houston, who committed to the LSU Tigers last fall, checks in as the No. 2 rated quarterback in Louisiana with Lane Kiffin and Co. winning out over the USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, down the stretch of his process.

The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback made his way to New Orleans (La.) this past weekend where he competed in the Elite 11 Regionals - quickly turning heads at the event.

According to 247Sports's Tom Loy, Houston's performance was "the best I've personally seen at a regional so far this offseason."

Houston went on to earn an Elite 11 Finals invite where he will head to Los Angeles (Calif.) this summer for the prestigious event.

Going through a TON of footage I shot from @Elite11 regionals in Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and now New Orleans...@PeytonHouston8's performance was the best I've personally seen at a regional so far this offseason.



Next: New York, Oakland, and then The Finals...@247Sports pic.twitter.com/tOkMLRmJPI — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) March 23, 2026

The coveted signal-caller put his name on the map after a historic sophomore season in 2024 where he completed 310-of-443 passes (70 percent) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions.

He also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores.

In just 25 games at the varsity level, Houston has thrown for 8,330 yards and 80 touchdowns. while also tallying an additional 1,632 yards and 19 scores on the ground.

Houston has become one of the most productive players in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he's now continuing to generate even more buzz as one of the top prospects in America.

According to Rivals, "As a sophomore, Houston racked up 5,170 total yards and 45 touchdowns this past season. He recorded an NFHS record of 817 passing yards in a game, too. He threw for 4,480 yards on the season en route to landing First Team All-District, First Team All-Prep and First Team LSWA All-State honors.

"He then put together another impressive season as a junior this fall. The 5-foot-10, 202-pound Houston was recruited to LSU by then-offensive coordinator Joe Sloan but has remained pledged as the program ushers in a new staff, led by Lane Kiffin."

Now, he's set to hit the road to Los Angeles (Calif.) this summer for the coveted Elite 11 Finals after earning an invite on Saturday.

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