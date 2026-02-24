Prized LSU Football Quarterback Commit 'Worth Paying Like a Five-Star' Amid Fast-Rise

Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his development as the LSU Tigers commit prepares for his senior campaign in the Bayou State.

Houston checks in as the No. 2 rated quarterback in Louisiana where he pledged to the Tigers last September over the USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, down the stretch of his process.

The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback put his name on the map after a historic sophomore season in 2024 where he completed 310-of-443 passes (70 percent) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions.

He also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores.

Fast forward to his junior season in 2025 and the Top-10 quarterback in America once again stuffed the stat sheet for his program.

In just 25 games at the varsity level, Houston has thrown for 8,330 yards and 80 touchdowns. while also tallying an additional 1,632 yards and 19 scores on the ground.

Courtesy of Peyton Houston on X.

Houston has become one of the most productive players in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU Tigers keeping a foot on the gas for his services after a pair of face-to-face visits in January.

According to Rivals, "As a sophomore, Houston racked up 5,170 total yards and 45 touchdowns this past season. He recorded an NFHS record of 817 passing yards in a game, too. He threw for 4,480 yards on the season en route to landing First Team All-District, First Team All-Prep and First Team LSWA All-State honors.

"He then put together another impressive season as a junior this fall. The 5-foot-10, 202-pound Houston was recruited to LSU by then-offensive coordinator Joe Sloan but has remained pledged as the program ushers in a new staff, led by Lane Kiffin."

Now, The Film Guy's Brooks Austin believes Houston is a player worth opening the checkbook in order to keep him committed to the program - if needed.

2027 QBs worth paying like five stars:



- Peyton Houston - LSU

- Gunner Rivers - NC State



End of list ATM. — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) February 24, 2026

Austin believes Houston is "worth paying like a five-star" despite being rated as the No. 87 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and No. 6 rated quarterback.

Now, as he navigates his offseason in the Bayou State, all eyes are Houston's development with the LSU Tigers keeping a foot on the gas in order to keep him committed to the hometown program.

