Prized LSU Football Target, Dynamic Defensive Weapon Reveals Commitment Decision

Philadelphia (Penn.) St. Joseph's Prep School three-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. is Eugene bound after revealing a commitment to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks on Sunday afternoon.

Lockley Jr. checks in as the No. 21 rated linebacker in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore fighting for his services this offseason after multiple visits.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Penn State Nittany Lions. Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Michigan Wolverines, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

Lockley Jr. took an official visit to LSU in April where the program in Baton Rouge began gaining momentum, but the quick surge was shortlived after announcing his commitment to Oregon.

“The message has been just knowing it’s a long way from home, but they want me bad,” Lockley told Rivals on April 5. “They love my ceiling. They love my versatility.

"They can see me playing either linebacker spot that they have, and they said I’m a great player and I’m a player that they can see fit in their school and their system.”

The talented defensive weapon made his way out West this offseason - his first visit to Oregon - where the program rolled out the red carpet in order to make an impression for Lockley.

“That’s my first time being that far out West,” Lockley told Rivals of being around Dan Lanning‘s program. “So it was good to get out there and finally see what it’s all about.

"It was good just being around the guys, being around the coaches. I felt really comfortable around everybody.”

For the LSU Tigers, the program now sees a priority target - that took an official visit to Baton Rouge in April - pledge elsewhere, but the Bayou Bengals remain active at the linebacker position.

Mobile (Ala.) Williamson four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin - a former Notre Dame Fighting Irish commit - was back in Baton Rouge on an unofficial visit this weekend with LSU intensifying its pursuit for the talented defensive weapon.

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