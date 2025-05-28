Prized LSU Football Wide Receiver Commit to Take Official Visit to SEC Rival
Bossier City (La.) Airline wide receiver Kenny Darby revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers last fall after a quick trip to Baton Rouge for a visit with the staff.
Darby, one of the top pledges in the Bayou Bengals' 2026 Recruiting Class, has become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with the "Who's Who" of college football in his ear.
He had previously been pledged to the Mississippi State Bulldogs before flipping his decision.
A 6-foot-1, 178-pounder who had been on LSU's radar, Kelly and the Tigers extended an offer to the coveted Bayou State native ahead of the program's matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in early November while on a visit.
After receiving a scholarship from his dream school last fall, the prolific wideout made his decision. He's an LSU Tiger.
“I want to be a part of that and they put wide receivers in the draft every year,” Darby told On3 Sports about his commitment. “They develop receivers and they are WRU. I feel like I can have a lot of success at LSU and I feel like I fit the mode of an LSU wide receiver.”
But other schools remain in his ear down the stretch as he navigates his recruitment process this offseason.
One school that has piqued his interest across the last few months is the Alabama Crimson Tide with Kalen DeBoer and Co. turning up the heat.
Now, he's set to take an official visit to Tuscaloosa this weekend for a multi-day stay with the SEC rival.
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores.
One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The talented pass-catcher comes in as a Top-10 overall prospect in Louisiana with tremendous upside looking ahead and has remained a prized target on the recruiting scene.
Now, he'll take in the scenes of Alabama this weekend with the program looking to get a crack at the LSU Tigers commitment.
LSU currently holds pledges from a trio of wideouts in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Darby being joined by Tristen Keys, the No. 1 wide receiver in America, and Jabari Mack, the top-ranked pass-catcher in Louisiana.
Kelly and Co. will look to hold onto their impressive wideout with the Crimson Tide looking to make a splash this weekend in Tuscaloosa.
