Recruiting Stunner: Five-Star LSU Football Target Commits to Syracuse Over Michigan
Miami (Fla.) Northwestern five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell has committed to Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange, he revealed via social media on Saturday.
Russell, the No. 3 rated wideout in America, chose the Orange over the LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines down the stretch in his process.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder emerged as the top-ranked uncommitted wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with his decision now made public.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers became a contender during his recruitment process after hosting the elite-level receiver for an official visit in June, but with goals of being a dual-sport athlete, he shifted focus elsewhere.
Russell is a member of the Syracuse program after making the move on Saturday night at an extravagant commitment party in his hometown.
The Orange now secure the pledge from the "hulking wide receiver with above-the-rim athleticism that makes him a uniquely dangerous target, especially down in the red zone," 247Sports wrote.
"Owns more of a slender build, but has measured over 6-foot-5 multiple times and is blessed with a near 6-foot-10 wingspan."
Russell will be a two-sport athlete at the next level after making his intentions clear during the recruitment process that he would be wanting to play basketball in college as well.
As an 11th grader, Russell assisted Miami Northwestern to a 20-3 record during the regular season, winning both district and GMAC titles.
In the Regional Quarterfinals of the state playoffs, he totaled 38 points, 19 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals against Somerset Academy in an eye-opening showdown.
Now, he'll take his versatile skill set to New York where he'll suit up for the Syracuse Orange at the next level.
With both Russell and now USC commit Boobie Feaster heading elsewhere, Kelly and the LSU Tigers have intensified their pursuit of Jase Mathews, the No. 3 rated wide receiver in America, as he winds down his process.
The Bayou Bengals hold commitments from a trio of wide receivers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle:
- Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
- Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
- Kenny Darby: No. 2 WR in Louisiana
As the offseason continues, the search for a fourth wideout carries on with the Bayou Bengals looking at Mathews as a priority.
