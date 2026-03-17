SEC Rival Revealed as 'Biggest Threat' To LSU Football in Pursuit of Coveted Receiver

New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley continues working through a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with multiple programs battling for his commitment.

Whitley checks in as the No. 2 rated pass-catcher in Louisiana where he has quickly blossomed into a a Top-75 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore in the race.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others, while emerging as a top-five prospect in The Boot.

But contenders are quickly emerging for the dynamic wide receiver after trimming his list of schools to five this offseason.

Whitley is down to the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Houston Cougars, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Tennessee Volunteers.

As the Top-100 prospect navigates a pivotal stretch in his recruitment, the LSU Tigers have been deemed the team to beat, but others are pushing.

Courtesy of Miguel Whitley on Instagram,

“Four star wide receiver Miguel Whitley is getting a closer look at a few new contenders this spring, including Arkansas and Ohio State,” Rivals said in a recent article. “He’s got strong ties to the staff in Fayetteville and a fantastic connection with lead recruiter Cortez Hankton in Columbus.

"Tennessee, Ole Miss and LSU are all set to host the top 100 prospect for official visits, and I view the Tigers as the team best positioned to eventually sign the in state prospect.”

LSU will host Whitley on an official visit during the weekend of June 19, sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI, while the Ole Miss Rebels - a program that has emerged as the "biggest threat" to LSU - will host the Top-100 prospect on May 29 for an official.

Courtesy of Miguel Whitley's Instagram.

“They are my people,” Whitley said of Ole Miss assosicate head coach Frank Wilson and the Rebels. “You know, Coach Frank is my guy since he was at LSU, so that love really translated over. They had a fantastic season last season, so that’s how they caught my attention.”

Now, as Whitley works through his recruitment, it's the LSU Tigers that appear to lead the race, but other programs are looking to make up ground this offseason with official visits being locked in.

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