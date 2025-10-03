SEC Rival 'Pushing Right Buttons' for No. 1 WR in Louisiana, Top LSU Football Target
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal has America's attention as one of the top pass-catchers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle has he navigates his junior campaign.
The No. 2 rated wideout in the nation, Royal has the "Who's Who" of college football battling for his services with offers from the likes of LSU, Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oklahoma, and Miami, among others.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has taken a trio of visits this fall with the LSU Tigers hosting Royal on Sept. 13 prior to a weekend stay in the Sunshine State to check out the Miami Hurricanes.
“The thing that fires me up is LSU is always knowing they produce good wide receivers so it’s a blessing to be wanted to be a part of that legacy,” Royal told Rivals.
“The thing that makes them a potential fit is the way the love to take 1-on-1 with their receivers.”
Last weekend, Royal hit the road once again for a visit to see Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels for the program's Top-15 matchup against the LSU Tigers.
The five-star wideout soaked in the scenes of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with the program knocking the visit out of the park with a win over LSU capping off the stay.
Following the trip, Royal told Rivals' Sam Spiegelman that he could picture himself playing for the Ple Miss Rebels.
Now, he's continued doubling down on his thoughts surrounding the Ole Miss Rebels with the program pushing all the right buttons.
Across the first five weeks of the 2025 college football season, Royal has checked in with the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and Ole Miss Rebels with the trio of programs battling for the blue-chipper.
The five-star prospect has taken the Bayou State by storm with his blazing speed where he continues emerging as a top wideout option in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
Now, all eyes are on Royal's junior season in Louisiana where he looks to further cement his status as a top-five wide receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
