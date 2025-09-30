SEC Rival Trending to Flip a Prized Georgia Native, Top LSU Football Commit
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in August after going public with a decision.
Geralds, a Top-10 defensive lineman in America, chose the LSU Tigers over the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Michigan Wolverines down the stretch of his recruiting process.
"With LSU it’s been my dream school growing up my whole life,” Geralds told Rivals. “I loved LSU since I was a little kid. It’s my hometown.
"I have family there. I just want to come back home and turn up Baton Rouge and the 225 and I want to be part of that.
“I’ve been wanting to be part of that since I was a little kid. To be part of it now is a blessing and dream come true.”
The relationship developed with LSU running backs Frank Wilson - a savvy recruiter on the trail - set the tone for Geralds.
From there, he shut things down and revealed a commitment to the Bayou Bengals after the program came swinging for the fences at the buzzer.
“LSU that’s like family over there with Coach Frank,” Geralds told Rivals. “He recruited my dad to college. I was born in Baton Rouge. That was my dream school growing up. Then Coach Kyle being the same type of body type of me as a defensive tackle, him coaching me up would be amazing.
"He had a successful (13-year) career in the NFL. That would be great getting coached by someone that experienced and the same play-style as me.”
But the commitment decision hasn't stopped the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels and Ohio State Buckeyes, among others from keeping in contact with Geralds.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain threats in the recruitment of the Peach State defensive lineman with the program picking up steam.
On Monday, 247Sports' David Johnson logged a prediction in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels successfully flipping the LSU Tigers pledge.
The Bayou Bengals hold the top defensive line haul in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Geralds being a critical component to the group.
Now, with the Early Signing Period in December inching closer, Kelly and the LSU Tigers will continue keeping a foot on the gas for the talented Georgia defensive lineman.
More LSU News:
Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival
LSU Football Eyeing Flip Targets Committed to Ohio State, Arkansas and Texas A&M
LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.