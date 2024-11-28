Several LSU Football Commits Shut Down Recruitment, Set to Sign with Tigers Next Week
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff will continue working the phone lines over the next six days leading up to the Early Signing Period as the program looks to lock in the 2025 Recruiting Class.
With the recent news of former LSU commit Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall prospect, flipping his pledge to the Michigan Wolverines, the Bayou Bengals are working overtime this week to secure the rest of the class.
We're six days away from the Early Signing Period and several prospects have shut down their recruitment with the intentions of signing with the LSU Tigers next week.
Who's locked in down the stretch?
LSU Tigers On SI caught up with a handful of LSU commitments who have confirmed their intentions:
Kade Phillips: No. 4 Cornerback in America
Missouri City (Tex.) Hightower cornerback Kade Phillips flipped his commitment from the Texas Longhorns to Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers in August after the program turned up the heat down the stretch.
Phillips, the No. 4 ranked cornerback in America, reached five-star status in the latest recruiting rankings after a dominant senior campaign.
Now, the coveted prospect has shut down his recruitment and will sign with the LSU Tigers during the Early Signing Period, he tells LSU Tigers On SI.
"I'm just ready to get to Baton Rouge," Phillips said.
Since the news broke, programs have been looking to flip other prospects committed to the Bayou Bengals.
That included five-star cornerback Kade Phillips.
There were recent reports circulating that Phillips was set to travel to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday with Steve Sarkisian and Co. pushing for him to flip back to the program.
Phillips confirmed with LSU Tigers On SI that he was not visiting Texas last weekend and remained home on Saturday. The five-star will be back in Baton Rouge this weekend for an unofficial visit with LSU to round out his recruitment process.
JT Lindsey: No. 2 Running Back in Louisiana
Alexandria High (La.) four-star running back JT Lindsey revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on April 13 with Brian Kelly and Co. locking down his services.
Lindsey, the No. 2 rated running back in Louisiana and a Top 10 back in America, received an offer from the Tigers and wasted no time in pledging to the program.
It was clear the intentions of position coach Frank Wilson. LSU had already had a commitment from the No. 1 running back in America, Harlem Berry, but taking two backs was the goal the entire time.
Now, after a dominant senior campaign, Lindsey has the entire country after blossoming into a Top 10 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Class and skyrocketing to the No. 2 back in Louisiana.
Lindsey confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that he will not be taking any visits elsewhere and will be signing with LSU on Dec. 4 during the Early Signing Period.
It's a massive get for the program with Lindsey barely scratching the surface. A player many believe plays above his ranking, he's dominated the prep scene in Louisiana.
Lindsey has accumulated 1,950 yards this season with 27 total touchdowns. Now, he's cruising through the Louisiana playoffs with a state championship on his mind.
Charles Ross: No. 2 Linebacker in America
Houston (Tex.) North Shore four-star linebacker Charles Ross revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in March after a visit to Baton Rouge.
Ross, at the time, was an under the radar prospect outside of the Top 300 on multiple recruiting sites, but a significant offseason paired with an impressive senior campaign saw his status rise rapidly.
Now, the LSU commit is rated as the No. 2 linebacker in America, according to 247Sports, with the Lone Star State native receiving attention on the recruiting trail.
Ross has been loyal to his LSU commitment since going public with a decision, and despite the recent news of former LSU commit Bryce Underwood flipping his pledge, he remains dialed in.
"I'm still 100% committed to LSU. I can't wait to get to work in January," Ross told LSU Tigers On SI.
The top-ranked linebacker in the 2025 Recruiting Class will sign with the LSU Tigers next Wednesday during the Early Signing Period before enrolling early in January.
Ross will take a return trip to Baton Rouge this weekend for LSU's Southeastern Conference showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners. It will be the final visit he takes before placing pen to paper on Wednesday where he will sign with LSU.
Aidan Anding: No. 1 Cornerback in Louisiana
Ruston (La.) cornerback Aidan Anding announced a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in late August with the Bayou State star making the decision to stay home for college.
Anding, a player the LSU staff made a heavy push for over the summer, is now in the midst of a monstrous senior campaign for Ruston High.
He entered the season as a Top 5 cornerback in The Boot, but after an impressive final season of prep ball, Anding has now boosted his status to the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana.
The 6-foot-, 170-pounder has flown up the recruiting rankings with Corey Raymond and Co. striking gold on the trail once again.
Anding was trending towards the Texas Longhorns in July, but after receiving a call from recruiting guru Frank Wilson and the Tigers, his interest quickly shifted towards LSU.
Then, less than two months later, Anding went public with a decision to remain home and suit up for the LSU Tigers.
Now, with the Early Signing Period inching closer, Anding will shut things down with the intention of putting pen to paper with the LSU Tigers in December.
Damien Shanklin: 4-Star EDGE
Shanklin, the No. 1 prospect in Indiana, is a player the LSU coaching staff remains high on with the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder's physical traits jumping off the page.
There remained buzz circling earlier this week that the Michigan Wolverines were in contact with Shanklin down the stretch, but the coveted defensive lineman quickly shut down rumors on Monday night.
Shanklin Silences Flip Rumors:
Shanklin took to social media to post a Tiger emoji underneath a report stating that he'll be "considering" the Michigan Wolverines down the stretch. The emoji spoke wonders.
The No. 1 prospect in Indiana became the latest prospect to shut down flip rumors while revealing his commitment to the LSU program.
Kelly and Co. have entered the home stretch of the recruiting period with just over a handful of days until prospects will put pen to paper with the programs of their choice.
