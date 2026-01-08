Texas Longhorns Land Commitment From Coveted LSU Tigers Transfer Amid Portal Chaos

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have landed a commitment from LSU Tigers defensive tackle Zion Williams just days after officially entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to multiple reports.

Williams signed with the Bayou Bengals as a Top-30 defensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle and a consensus four-star prospect on the prep scene, but made the move to depart Baton Rouge after just one season with the program.

The 6-foot-4, 360-pounder played in five games across the 2025 season and did not record any statistics. Williams will have four seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

A Texas native, Williams now heads back to the Lone Star State with an opportunity to make an impact in the Southeastern Conference under Sarkisian and Co.

What will Williams provide at his next destination now that he's officially heading to Austin (Tex.)?

BREAKING: LSU transfer DL Zion Williams has Committed to Texas, he tells @On3Sports



“I’m home, Hook ‘Em!”https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/MkWPZC9U2M — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 8, 2026

"Larger interior D-line presence who could potentially serve as an anchor in the middle of multiple fronts. Power-based prospect who shows impressive play strength in pads. Capable of taking on or cleaving double teams at the high school level," 247Sports wrote.

"Also flashes stack-and-shed ability 1-on-1. Fits the mold of a traditional nose whose impact is felt more in the run game than as a pass rusher, but does show some closing juice on a line, relative to size. Generally good get-off and snap anticipation. Also throws shot put, including a plenty respectable junior-best throw just shy of 47 feet.

"Sometimes stands up at the snap and can play upright at times. Relative scarcity of interior D-linemen of this physical archetype drives up value as a prospect. Projects to the P4 level as a potential multi-year starter who owns physical tools that provide even longer-term upside."

