Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans Pushing to Flip No. 1 DL in America Away From LSU Tigers
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson remains committed to the LSU Tigers with the Early Signing Period less than 10 days away, but it hasn't stopped programs from turning up the heat for a flip.
Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, revealed a pledge to the LSU Tigers in June of 2024, but programs remain in contact amid a coaching change in Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder earned 5A All-State honors in 2024 after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown last fall.
Now, as he navigates a strong senior season for his prep squad, Anderson has the attention of evaluators across the country.
The LSU commit has now been elevated to five-star status, according to Rivals, where he comes in as a Top-25 prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
"Explosive interior defensive lineman with immense power and ability to two-gap in the middle of the defensive front," Rivals wrote. "Verified size at 6-foot-3.5, 355 pounds with over 33-inch arms and carries the weight very well. Great burst off the line of scrimmage for his size. Plays with excellent pad level and vision into the backfield.
"Understands leverage and sheds blocks with ease. Totaled 15 tackles-for-loss as a junior along with 10 sacks. Will need to to maintain quality combination of size and movement skills as he continues to physically develop. Older for the cycle. Projects as a space-eating, two-gap nose tackle at the next level but has the athletic ability to one-gap if needed."
The LSU Tigers hold the pledge, but the Texas Longhorns have emerged as a program to watch down the stretch where Anderson took an official visit to the Lone Star State this past weekend.
But the Longhorns aren't the only ones looking to flip Anderson down the stretch with the USC Trojans now expecting to get the five-star in for a visit prior to next week's Early Signing Period, according to Rivals' Sam Speigelman.
Now, with LSU holding the pledge down the stretch, Texas and USC remain teams to monitor ahead of next week.
According to Rivals, Anderson will also check-in with LSU on Wednesday of this week for a final visit to Baton Rouge as he weighs his options.
LSU remains in pole position to sign Anderson next week, but there remains buzz coming from the Texas side as they continue pushing for a flip.
