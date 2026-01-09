Texas Longhorns Wide Receiver With LSU Football History Enters Transfer Portal

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jaime Ffrench is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in the Lone Star State, he revealed via social media this week.

Ffrench signed with the Longhorns as a Top-10 wideout in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he now departs Sarkisian's program after one season in Austin.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder appeared in four games during his lone year in Austin where he saw late snaps against San Jose State, Sam Houston, Arkansas, and Michigan.

In total, Ffrench only played 22 snaps across the four contests and caught one pass for six yards in the Sam Houston game where he ultimately took a redshirt year.

Now, the former Top-75 prospect with four seasons of eligibility is back on the market with multiple powerhouse programs set to be in pursuit.

The LSU Tigers have added six pass-catchers via the Transfer Portal to this point with depth emerging in Baton Rouge, but there remains work to be done with near double-digit departures at the position to both the Transfer Portal and NFL Draft.

Ffrench was a prized target by the LSU Tigers during his time on the prep scene. Could LSU circle back here even though it's a new staff in the Bayou State?

Courtesy of Jaime Ffrench's Instagram.

According to multiple reports, the Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, and Michigan Wolverines are schools to watch for the Sunshine State native.

The Recent Signee: Jayce Brown (Kansas State)

Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown committed to Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge Thursday.

Brown, the No. 3 rated wideout in the NCAA Transfer Portal, received significant interest in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Louisville Cardinals expected to earn visits.

After a trip to Oxford to meet with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, Brown hopped on a flight and made his way to Baton Rouge to check-in with Kiffin and the LSU staff in the Bayou State.

Lane Kiffin and Co. continue stacking experienced wideouts via the portal.



- Jayce Brown: 115 career catches for 1,972 yards + 13 TDS

- Eugene Wilson: 107 catches for 1,043 yards + 10 TDS

- Jackson Harris: 55 catches for 1,049 yards + 13 TDs#LSU is reloading at wide receiver. pic.twitter.com/3mc8ZDvthj — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 7, 2026

From there, less than 36 hours after arriving, Brown made his decision where he'll sign with the LSU Tigers and join a talented portal haul at the wide receiver position for the 2026 season.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of Florida is coming off of a junior campaign where he logged 712 receiving yards on 41 receptions for five touchdowns.

Across three seasons with the Wildcats, Brown compiled nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on over 100 catches.

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: