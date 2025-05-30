The Buzz: LSU Football Hosting Multiple Top-100 Prospects for Official Visits
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are preparing for a critical weekend of official visits in Baton Rouge with double-digit prospects heading to campus.
After setting the foundation in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, LSU currently holds the No. 1 overall class headlined by five-star wideout Tristen Keys.
But the program has its sights set on adding to the impressive class this summer with multiple blue-chippers heading to the Bayou State for multi-day stays this weekend.
From a top-five overall prospect to the No. 1 quarterback on LSU's board, the stage is set for a pivotal weekend in Baton Rouge.
Which prospects are heading to town to begin official visits?
The Names to Know: Official Visit Edition
Immanuel Iheanacho: No. 2 Overall Prospect
Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho continues his rise as one of the top prospects in America heading into his senior campaign.
Iheanacho, the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, is the top uncommitted prospect in the nation following offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell's commitment to Miami.
The 6-foot-7, 350-pounder has the "Who's Who" of college football battling for his services as his recruitment process ramps up this offseason.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers entering the mix in a strong way this spring after getting Iheanacho to Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit.
The five-star prospect has a slew of schools on his radar with the Oregon Ducks becoming the "team to beat" in his process.
It's become a battle between the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Maryland Terrapins and Auburn Tigers, among several others.
Bowe Bentley: Top-Five Quarterback in America
Kelly and the LSU Tigers have their sights set on Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley with the program intensifying its push this offseason.
Bentley, the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has blossomed into one of the most sought-after prospects in the Lone Star State.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024.
He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
The development of quarterbacks in Baton Rouge is what has Bentley's attention, and after a spring visit to campus, he's intrigued about a future with the Bayou Bengals.
“The Heismans they’ve had and the development Coach (Joe) Sloan has with each quarterback and being one of the top programs in the SEC," he told On3 Sports. "Coach (Brian) Kelly and my relationship with them has been amazing over the course of this process."
“How much the fans care about the program no matter what the sport is. They’re always there to support you and give you the best that you need.”
Oklahoma is also firmly in the mix as well in a two-team race for the highly-touted signal-caller.
Jalen Lott: No. 2 ATH in America
Lucas (Tex.) Panther Creek four-star athlete Jalen Lott will be in Baton Rouge this weekend to begin a multi-day stay with Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Lott, the No. 2 rated athlete in America, has made a name for himself in Texas with multiple programs taking an interest in the fast-rising prospect.
Now, the 6-foot, 170-pounder has become a household name with a myriad of schools reaching out to the coveted two-way star.
That includes the LSU Tigers with the program set to bring Lott to town as they intensify their pursuit.
Zaden Krempin: Four-Star Offensive Lineman
Prosper (Tex.) four-star offensive lineman Zaden Krempin is a priority prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle for LSU.
Krempin, a Top-20 offensive lineman in America, is locking in on his recruiting process this offseason with the Bayou Bengals making their presence felt.
Thee 6-foot-5, 255-pounder has checked in with a myriad of schools across the last few months with the LSU Tigers continuing to stand out.
Kelly and Co. had Krempin in town last fall for a game day visit with the talented Lone Star State native also making a return trip for LSU's Spring Camp in March.
“I was there for the Alabama game and camp before that. LSU was not really on my list until coach Davis did an in-home visit me in January. That visit really opened the door. It opened my eyes,” Krempin told On3 Sports.
“Talking to coach Davis, hearing what he had to say put LSU back in it. My dad grew up in Louisiana, so I liked LSU as a kid too.”
It's the LSU Tigers alongside the Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines and Texas A&M Aggies as his finalists.
Deuce Geralds: Four-Star Defensive Lineman
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive lineman Deuce Geralds will be in town this weekend for a visit with the LSU Tigers.
Geralds, a Top-10 defensive lineman in America, has blossomed into a critical target for multiple heavy-hitters ahead of his senior campaign.
That includes Kelly and the Bayou Bengals with the program getting Geralds down to Baton Rouge for a spring visit in March.
Now, after beginning to assess the contenders in his recruitment, Geralds has locked in four official visits for the summer
LSU, Ohio State Ole Miss and Oregon will receive multi-day stays from the 6-foot-1, 275-pounder this summer as his process ramps up in June.
Geralds, one of the top prospects in the Peach State, will have a slew of options to choose from, but the Tigers remain heavily in the mix for his services.
Other Names to Know:
- ATH Joel Wyatt: No. 3 Athlete in America
- EDGE Jamarion Carlton: Top-10 EDGE in America
- EDGE Trenton Henderson: Top-10 EDGE in America
- TE Brayden Fogle: Coveted Ohio Tight End
