The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Coveted Texas Quarterback in 2026 Cycle
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff have their sights set on Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle heading into the summer.
The Lone Star State prospect, who's now rated as a Top-5 signal-caller in America, is in the midst of an impressive stretch with the Bayou Bengals putting on a full-court press for his services.
Bentley is coming off of a dominant junior season where he began gaining national recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in Texas.
He's now seen his ranking skyrocket to the No. 5 overall quarterback in America, according to On3 Sports' latest recruiting rankings update.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024.
He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
After becoming a national prospect heading into a critical summer stretch, Bentley earned multiple offers with the LSU Tigers piquing his interest.
Bentley was back in Baton Rouge in March for an unofficial visit where he is feeling like a priority by the Tigers. Now, the program is turning up the heat for the fast-rising signal-caller.
Following the visit to LSU and other contenders this spring, Bentley has locked in three official visits.
- Georgia Bulldogs: June 6-8
- Oklahoma Sooners: June 13-15
- LSU Tigers: June 20-22
Kelly and the LSU Tigers will get the final visit of Bentley's process with the program set to bring in a myriad of priority targets to campus for that weekend.
Bentley will be joined by Lamar Brown (No. 1 IOL), Blaine Bradford (No. 1 SAF) and Tristen Keys (No. 1 WR), among several others for the multi-day trip to Baton Rouge.
But before Bentley begins his official visit process, it's the LSU Tigers that are taking charge in his recruitment with the program receiving a prediction to secure a commitment from the Lone Star State quarterback on Thursday.
The 247Sports staff logged a prediction in favor of Kelly's program winning out for Bentley's services.
The Texas native has both the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners turning up the heat down the stretrch with this one appearing to be a two-program race heading into the summer months.
With "official visit season" now in full swing, and Bentley getting ready for a busy stretch, LSU will remain in pursuit of the talented quarterback.
As it stands, the current expectation is that the Bayou Bengals are out in front in this one with predictions beginning to be logged in favor of the program in Baton Rouge.
