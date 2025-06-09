The Buzz: What's the Latest on Five-Star LSU Football Commit Tristen Keys?
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys continues navigating a critical offseason in his recruitment with multiple schools turning up the heat.
Keys, the No. 1 wideout in America, committed to the LSU Tigers in March following an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge.
Following a dominant junior campaign for his prep squad, Keys continued cruising up the recruiting rankings where he's now a consensus Top-10 overall prospect.
The top-ranked receiver led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Now, he's locked in a verbal commitment to LSU, but it hasn't stopped the top programs in the nation from intensifying their pursuits.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has now taken two official visits this summer despite remaining verbally committed to the LSU Tigers.
Two weekends ago, Keys hit the road to Coral Gables for a multi-day stay with Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes where the program hit it out of the park.
Following the trip, Keys went on record with 247Sports detailing how he is still keeping his options open this offseason and is "considering" a flip.
This past weekend, Keys hopped on a flight to the Lone Star State for an official visit with the Texas A&M Aggies.
Miami and Texas A&M are two programs heavily in the mix, but the official visits won't stop there for the talented pass catcher.
Keys has a trio of visits remaining on the schedule with the Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers set to have him back on campus.
The No. 1 wideout will be in Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 20-22 where the Bayou Bengals will once again look to knock it out of the park and hold onto his pledge.
For the Bayou Bengals, the program currently holds commitments from a pair of Louisiana wideouts alongside Keys in the 2026 class.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, is ranked as a Top-10 receiver in America with Kelly's crew winning out for his services.
LSU earned the pledge over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies after going public with a commitment decision this spring.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America with the Bayou Bengals landing the pledge.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 cycle.
