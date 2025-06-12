The Buzz: Which LSU Football Target Could Commit to the Tigers Next?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical stretch on the recruiting trail with official visitors making their way to Baton Rouge for trips to campus.
It's been a beneficial month for the Bayou Bengals with double-digit priority targets traveling to town for multi-day stays alongside Kelly and Co.
Now, after a pivotal official visit stretch last weekend for the program, the Tigers are trending to land a commitment from the No. 1 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi.
Who could be next to commit to Kelly and the LSU program?
The Name to Know: Emanuel Tucker
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker is fresh off an official visit to Baton Rouge for a check-in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers last weekend.
Tucker, the No. 1 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi, took in a multi-day stay with the Bayou Bengals to soak in the scenes of campus.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder recently backed off of a commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs and has quickly hit the recruiting scene.
Tucker has officially visited the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers in June with both Southeastern Conference schools battling for his pledge.
“It was great,” Tucker told On3 Sports about his time at Ole Miss. “My favorite thing was how they ran their offense. It’s something I’m really interested in and would love to be a part of.”
But it's the LSU Tigers that are gaining momentum for Tucker.
With a pair of visits in the rearview mirror, Tucker is down to the Rebels and Tigers where he's set to go public with a decision.
The Mississippi native has now locked in a commitment date for Thursday, June 12 with Kelly and the Bayou Bengals trending for his services.
This week, the predictions came flowing in for LSU to win out here after multiple picks were placed by On3 Sports recruiting analysts along with the 247Sports staff.
Tucker is a Top-225 prospect in America and the No. 1 offensive lineman in Mississippi with the 2026 stud emerging as a national recruit.
More LSU News:
LSU Target, Top-Five Quarterback in America Earns Coveted Elite 11 Invite
LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Turning Heads This Offseason, Expectations Rising
LSU's Joe Sloan Comments on One Wide Receiver to Keep Tabs on in 2025
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.