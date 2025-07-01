The Commitment Dates to Know: LSU Football Set to Go on Recruiting Run in July
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers enter a critical month on the recruiting trail in July with multiple priority targets locking in decision dates across the next few weeks.
After hosting double-digit prospects for official visits in June, it's set the table for the Bayou Bengals to go on a significant recruiting run in July.
LSU currently holds a Top-10 class in the 2026 cycle with the most recent pledge coming from one of Louisiana's top two-way prospects, Dezyrian Ellis.
Now, with July arriving, the program is ready to send shockwaves across the recruiting scene with decisions inching closer.
Which commitment dates have been locked in for priority LSU targets? What's the latest buzz?
The Commitment Dates to Know:
Trenton Henderson: Five-Star EDGE - July 2
Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) four-star EDGE Trenton Henderson is down to three schools with a commitment date locked in as he winds down his recruitment process this summer.
Henderson a top-five edge rusher in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix for his services following an official visit to Baton Rouge in June.
The 6-foot-4-225-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers, but has now trimmed his list three schools ahead of his senior season.
After coming off of a big-time junior campaign where Henderson logged 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, he's burst on the scene.
LSU and Florida will battle down the stretch ahead of Wednesday's decision date.
JJ Bush: Linebacker - July 2
Theodore (Ala.) four-star linebacker JJ Bush is down to a handful of schools with a commitment decision less than 24 hours away.
Bush, one of the top prospects in Alabama, has become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with a double-digit scholarship list to back it up.
Heading into his senior campaign, Bush holds scholarships from the likes of LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Tulane and Cincinnati, among several others.
During a critical spot in his recruitment, the Alabama native locked in four official visits with the LSU Tigers getting Bush back in Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 13 for a multi-day stay.
Bush also checked in with Missouri, Cincinnati and Arkansas during his official visit stretch with all four schools getting the highly-touted linebacker in impactful trips.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder flaunts impressive physical tools ready for the next level with the LSU Tigers making their presence felt in his recruitment.
Ethan "Boobie" Feaster: Top-10 Wideout - July 4
DeSoto (Tex.) wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster took an official visit to Baton Rouge in June where he was on a multi-day stay alongside the LSU Tigers' staff.
Feaster, who recently reclassified from the 2027 cycle into the 2026 cycle this offseason, was rated as the No. 1 receiver in his former recruiting class.
Now, despite making the move to graduate high school a year early, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder remains a Top-5 wideout in the 2026 cycle.
The opportunity to reclassify provided Feaster with the chance to get one step closer to the next level. He'll skip his junior campaign and lock in for his senior year at DeSoto (Tex.).
"For me, I've done so much in high school. My parents, my parents, and I felt like it was time to go to the next level," Feaster told Rivals of his decision. "Not only that -- I was ready. This is a big step for me. As long as I'm prepared and I'm ready, I'll be fine."
LSU and Texas A&M are the schools to watch with the Aggies out front down the stretch.
Lame Brown: No. 1 ATH - July 10
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown was the name to know visiting LSU during the last official visit weekend of June after altering his plans.
Brown, the No. 1 rated prospect in Louisiana, was back on LSU's campus despite buzz that he wouldn't make the trip.
Following a trip to Texas A&M two weekend's ago, Brown went public with the decision to cancel his official trip to LSU with Texas A&M surging in his recruitment.
Then, less than 24 hours after cancelling his trip to LSU, Brown reversed course.
The No. 1 athlete in America made his way to LSU's campus for a multi-day stay beginning on Friday where the Tigers knocked it out of the park. He has a decision date set for July 10.
LSU and Texas A&M continue battling down the stretch here with the Aggies a true threat.
Brayden Fogle: Tight End - July 4
Mansfield (Ohio) Lexington four-star tight end Brayden Fogle is down to three schools with a commitment date penciled in as he winds down his recruitment process.
Fogle, a Top-10 tight end in America, has Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers firmly in the mix as he evaluates the contenders in his process.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder has the Georgia Bulldogs and Penn State Nittany Lions alongside LSU as his three finalists with the trio of programs set to battle down the stretch.
The atmosphere stood out to Fogle with the program making a "major impact" on his process.
“The environment in Baton Rouge this weekend was electric,” Fogle told On3 Sports. “From the moment I got on campus, you could feel how much LSU football means to the community. The energy from the coaches, the players, and the fans stood out in a big way.
"What continues to excite me about this opportunity with the Tigers is how dedicated everyone is to building something great. The vision Coach Kelly has, the culture, the development, it all stands out. Coach Atkins made sure he treated me and my family well thats meant a lot as well.”
LSU will battle the Penn State Nittany Lions for the highly-touted tight end.
Other Names to Know:
- WR Calvin Russell: July 5
- EDGE Jamarion Carlton: July 10
- OL Immanuel Iheanacho: August 5
