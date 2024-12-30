The Five Highest-Rated LSU Football Transfer Portal Additions This Month
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers hold the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America to this point with double-digit players signed to the program.
Kelly and Co. utilized a "very aggressive" approach with several immediate impact pieces heading to Baton Rouge next month.
LSU has secured 14 commitments via the NCAA Transfer Portal with eight of the pledges rated as Top-100 transfers, according to 247Sports.
The Tigers have eight Top-100 signees with five being rated in the Top-50.
It's an elite-level haul for the program with Kelly and Co. swinging for the fences in December, but which signees are the highest-rated?
The Five Highest-Rated Signees:
EDGE Patrick Payton: No. 2 Overall
Payton, the No. 1 defensive player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, was on a visit to Baton Rouge last weekend with LSU sealing the deal on his trip to town.
Once his name was officially in the system, 247Sports rated Payton as the No. 2 overall transfer and the No. 1 edge rusher in the market. He is the No. 1 defensive player in the portal.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder logged 109 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 12 pass breakups and three forced fumbles in three seasons with Florida State.
WR Nic Anderson: No. 11 Overall
The Tigers were in need of securing a true WR1 through the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason, and with Oklahoma transfer Nic Anderson now in with LSU, the program has reeled in their pivotal piece to the receiving corps.
Anderson is a major get for the program. Kelly and Co. already hold multiple speedsters in the wide receiver room, but the ability to add a tall, physical wideout of his caliber was important.
The Oklahoma star set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023. His 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.
In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.
He earned Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic in 2023 and was twice named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. Anderson had three 100-yard games with a career-high 120 yards on three receptions against Tulsa. All three of his receptions against Tulsa went for touchdowns.
WR Barion Brown: No. 18 Overall
Brown went public with a decision to sign with the LSU Tigers earlier this month after a midweek visit to Baton Rouge. After a three-year stint with Kentucky, Brown now heads to LSU with over 120 career catches, 1500+ receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns.
Brown also holds the record for most kick return touchdowns in SEC history with five in his college career. Look for Brown to be an integral piece to LSU's success in 2025.
"Explosiveness, veteran presence, maturity that he brings to the room. We have some young players and I think it's pretty clear, when you're recruiting receivers you're looking at who your quarterback is to. You've got a veteran quarterback, someone who can push the ball down the field. He looked at that, at the success of the receivers at LSU. He's an explosive player and I think it was pretty easy this was going to be a great fit for him," Kelly said last week.
CB Mansoor Delane: No. 40 Overall
LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond continues retooling the defensive backfield this offseason with several newcomers set to arrive in Baton Rouge, but none more game ready than Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane.
The No. 2 rated cornerback in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports, chose the Tigers over a slew of schools that expressed significant interest.
Delane is a player firmly on NFL organizations' draft boards with LSU adding a player who is a surefire pick in the future.
The Virginia Tech transfer pledged to Brian Kelly and the Tigers last Monday after three seasons with the Hokies. During his time in the ACC, Delane tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.
It's an important addition for the program where Delane can help coach up the youngsters in the cornerback room heading into next season.
LSU signee DJ Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, has already arrived in Baton Rouge to begin practicing with the program, but once Delane is in town it'll give Pickett a resource to fall back on.
EDGE Jack Pyburn: No. 47 Overall
The Florida transfer is fresh off of a 2024 season where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year. In three seasons with the Gators, Pyburn logged 80 total tackles with his "coming out season" being in 2024.
Pyburn, the No. 6 rated edge rusher in the NCAA Transfer Portal, heads to Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Gators. Kelly and Co. were in dire need of talent in the trenches, and with Pyburn now in the mix, it provides the program with a proven body on the outside to make an immediate impact.
