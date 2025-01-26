The Latest Buzz on a Coveted LSU Football Wide Receiver Commit's Recruitment
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff landed a commitment from New Orleans (La.) McDonough 35 wide receiver Jakai Anderson in June after going public with a decision.
The coveted Louisiana native is rated as a Top-10 prospect in the Bayou State with Penn State, Arkansas and Georgia Tech, among others, extending offers.
But Anderson knew where he wanted to be after getting the opportunity to suit up for the hometown program.
Following a commitment to LSU in June, the youngster put America on notice during an impressive junior campaign.
He earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season with his prep squad. Anderson logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the year, but he's a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
LSU could also use him as a kick returner after tallying a combined 518 yards and seven touchdowns on kick and punt returns in 2024. Anderson is a true do-it-all player.
The Latest on Anderson's Strong Offseason:
The impressive wideout carried his momentum from a strong junior year into the offseason after participating in the Navy All-American Bowl Combine in early January.
He turned the heads of evaluators instantly with Rivals labeling him as a "Top Performer" from the event.
The recruiting service handpicked 10 prospects from the showcase with Anderson coming in at No. 6.
He's a four-star prospect with the upside to continue cruising up the rankings before it's all said and done.
Anderson will work through an important offseason before gearing up for his senior campaign with McDonough 35.
Kelly and the LSU staff are aware of the potential Anderson attains, and with programs pursuing, the Tigers made sure to check in with Anderson this week.
LSU traveled to New Orleans (La.) to get face time with the prized commitment after seeing Anderson on Friday for a meeting.
It's been a busy stretch for the Tigers this week, but seeing their sought-after wideout quickly became a top priority.
Anderson is one of the critical components to LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point with the six-man haul ranking in the Top-5 in America and No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference.
The 2026 Commitments (6):
Richard Anderson: No. 2 DL in America
Richard pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services. He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Aiden Hall: No. 4 Safety in America
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
JaReylan McCoy: No. 8 Defensive Lineman in America
The Top-100 recruit just wrapped up an impressive junior campaign and is currently in Orlando (Fla.) alongside America's elite prospects for the Under Armour All-American Game. McCoy committed to Kelly and the LSU Tigers over USC and Tennessee where he ultimately came to a final decision while in Orlando.
He's a player multiple programs were turning the heat up for after logging 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball. McCoy is a man amongst boys in the trenches. A 6-foot-7, 250-pounder with significant potential, he had the attention of the LSU Tigers down the stretch of his recruitment.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Jalan Chapman: 3-star Offensive Lineman
Chapman, a three-star prospect out of New Orleans (La.), pledged to the Tigers last summer over Alabama, USC, Georgia and Tennessee, among others. He currently stands at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds following his junior year for New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton High after gaining national attention following his sophomore campaign in 2023.
