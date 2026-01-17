The Latest Buzz on Colorado Buffaloes OT Jordan Seaton Amid LSU Football's Pursuit

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton has emerged as the No. 1 available player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with a myriad of schools battling for his services.

Seaton checks in as the top-ranked offensive lineman in the free agent market with the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among others, linked to the elite transfer.

Once Seaton arrived in Boulder as a true freshman in 2024, Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes immediately tossed the 6-foot-5, 330-pounder in the mix where he started all 13 games in year one - earning Freshman All-America honors across his first season with the program.

The coveted prospect was the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus - as he emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 as a youngster.

He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where Seaton then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign where he boasted a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, per PFF.

Now, as Seaton navigates his Transfer Portal process, he has a pair of visits under his belt.

The coveted offensive lineman boarded a flight and made his way to Starkville this week for a visit to see the Mississippi State Bulldogs with Seaton having a previous relationship with the staff.

From there, he made his way to Coral Gables for an in-person visit with Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes as the title contenders battle for his services, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that LSU has been in contact with Seaton's camp as the two sides work towards scheduling a visit - though a trip is yet to be confirmed.

Seaton will command top dollar in the Transfer Portal as the No. 1 available player, and with visits to both Miami and Mississippi State now under his belt, all eyes are on what's next.

Can LSU make a run at Seaton and bolster the offensive line even further after adding eight newcomers via the free agent market? Time will tell, but locking in a visit remains the top priority heading into the weekend stretch.

