The Latest on the No. 1 Quarterback in America, LSU Commit Bryce Underwood
Belleville (Mich.) five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood remains a hot topic on the college football recruiting scene.
Underwood, the No. 1 signal-caller in America, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in January with the decision sending a rippling effect.
Following Underwood's pledge, Brian Kelly and Co. added multiple five-stars to the 2025 haul, including DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) and Derek Meadows (5-star WR).
Now, Underwood has been in the news as the Early Signing Period approaches in December.
Despite being verbally committed to LSU, one program has become a factor in his recruitment over the last few weeks: The Michigan Wolverines.
Sherrone Moore and his staff are piecing together an impressive NIL package for the top-ranked prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Class, but the Tigers remain aware of the dialogue between Underwood's camp and Michigan.
Last Friday, LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan checked in with Underwood as the staff continues keeping its foot on the gas for the top-ranked quarterback.
Here's the latest on Underwood's recruitment:
LSU's Staff Check In
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan hopped on a flight last Friday to check in with Underwood and his family for the five-star's playoff game.
Sloan, who's taken the lead on Underwood's recruitment, was once again getting face time with the top quarterback in America as the outside chatter continues growing.
Friday's check in became the first of two visits Underwood will have with Sloan and the LSU staff with the No. 1 signal-caller is set to make his way to Baton Rouge this weekend for the LSU vs. Alabama showdown.
Underwood Visits LSU Fans on Friday Night
The Official Visit: LSU vs. Alabama Week
The contact between Underwood's camp and LSU hasn't wavered, and despite the outside noise, there's now been an official visit date locked in.
Underwood will arrive in Baton Rouge On Saturday for an official visit where he will get a look at LSU versus Alabama on Nov. 9, a source confirmed. He will remain in town through Monday.
The No. 1 player in America will make a return trip to Louisiana where he will soak in the scenes of Death Valley, talk things over with the coaching staff and more.
It's important to note that Underwood has not visited any other programs ever since he verbally committed to LSU in January. He's visited Baton Rouge on several occasions, but has not taken an official or unofficial trip elsewhere.
Now, despite Michigan continuing to make a push at the buzzer for Underwood, he's locked in a return trip to the Bayou State for a multi-day stay on LSU's campus.
Underwood will be accompanied by both his parents and other family members for the trip with the Tigers preparing to roll out the red carpet during the multi-day trip.
The "generational talent" has been dialed in with the LSU Tigers from the beginning of his recruitment with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan running point guard in this one.
Now, as we near crunch time until prospects can put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period in December, the Michigan Wolverine buzz has become a hot topic.
The Michigan Buzz:
Underwood, a Michigan native, has been heavily recruited by the Wolverines during his recruiting process over the last three-plus years.
With Underwood living 30 minutes down the road from Ann Arbor, the Wolverines were always going to be a threat, but Underwood is yet to take a visit to Michigan's campus for an official or unofficial visit.
It's been clear through Underwood's actions that the five-star signal-caller is locked in with the Tigers, but it hasn't stopped Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore from reaching out to the quarterback to keep communication flowing.
On3 Sports Recruiting Expert Steve Wiltfong Chimes In:
"As head coach Sherrone Moore and Michigan make their big push to the Early Signing Period, they currently sit on On3’s No. 12 ranked recruiting class. One prospect they’ve continued to have dialogue with is On3’s No. 1 prospect in Bryce Underwood. Committed to LSU, that’s a recruitment to monitor moving forward. I do believe the dialogue with the Wolverines is real. We’ll see how things continue to develop there. If Michigan were to land Underwood, I think that would open the eye of a few others before pens hit papers."
Moore and Co. remain in contact with Underwood and his camp down the stretch, but LSU has been aware of the communication. It hasn't caught the program by surprise despite national headlines stealing the spotlight.
The Wolverines reportedly pieced together an NIL package north of $5 million, but again, LSU has known the NIL efforts it would take to land the No. 1 prospect in America.
Underwood has been labeled as a "program-changing" prospect with the LSU Tigers keeping their foot on the gas for his services. All signs point towards the LSU program receiving his signature during the Early Signing Period in December.
