The Latest on the No. 1 Wide Receiver in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys remains one of the most sought after prospscts in America as he gears up for his senior campaign.
Keys, the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has traveled across the nation this offseason as he locks in on finalizing his college decision.
The Mississippi native revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in March, but it hasn't stopped Keys from checking in with other program across the last few months.
It's been a busy stretch for Keys after taking official visits to see the Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers and LSU Tigers.
Keys also had an official trip locked in to see the Alabama Crimson Tide in June but elected to alter his plans just one day before the visit.
Now, with official visits in the rearview mirror to Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee and LSU, Keys will continue mulling over options with his camp.
The top-ranked receiver led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season where he quickly emerged as the top wideout in America.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has been wined and dined by the top schools in America, but it's the LSU Tigers that hold the verbal pledge.
Now, with the NCAA Dead Period in effect for the next 35-plus days, it'll provide Keys an opportunity to lock in on his final decision.
With comfort, opportunity and NIL playing a role in Keys' process, Kelly and the LSU program are all in on keeping the talented Magnolia State star pledged to the Bayou Bengals.
For Keys, he's weighing the development aspect over the financial piece in his process, for the most part.
"When it comes to money and development, of course I'd take development first because we trying to get to that big money, which is NFL," Keys said. "When it comes to 700 to seven figures, and the production is there with the 700, I would take it because I want to be ready and prepared for the next level as fast as possible. So development is No. 1 for me, for sure."
"I just feel like choosing development over money is a smart business decision, honestly," Keys added. "When you get on the field, make plays, more opportunities come."
