The LSU Football Recruiting Buzz: Brian Kelly and the Tigers Host America's Best
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up the program's first big recruiting event of the year after the staff held Junior Day on Saturday.
It was a day where the Tigers brought in a myriad of 2026 and 2027 prospects to campus to soak in the scenes of Death Valley in an all day event.
LSU had players arrive mid-morning and remain in town until the late afternoon with the staff wining and dining each prospect.
From new offers being dished out to headliner visitors making their way to Baton Rouge, it was a successful stretch for the program.
Which headliners arrived in town? What's the latest buzz?
The No. 1 and No. 2 Wideouts in Louisiana Check-in:
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Destrehan (La.) wideout Jabari Mack is fresh off of a visit with the Texas Longhorns with the SEC school pushing for his services.
Now, The Boot's top receiver has wrapped up a trip to Baton Rouge for a visit with Kelly and the LSU program.
Mack, the No. 1 wideout in Louisiana, received a scholarship from his hometown program in early 2024 with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton monitoring the 2026 star.
Mack made his way to campus in late July for LSU's annual Bayou Splash recruiting event alongside several of the top prospects in America.
For the top-ranked wideout in the Bayou State, he's seen premier programs turn up the heat, but LSU is certainly making a move in his recruitment.
Mack has one-on-one time with Brrian Kelly, soaked in the scenes of Death Valley and had time to talk shop with other premier prospects, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
The 6-foot, 192-pounder has received offers from Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Penn State, among others as his rise continues.
But he's also officially released his Top-10 schools after trimming his list:
- Florida State Seminoles
- LSU Tigers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Oregon Ducks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas Longhorns
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
Mack has hauled in offers from the top programs in America and his offer list proves just that.
The Louisiana native will work through a big-time offseason leading up to his senior campaign with the Destrehan (La.) Wildcats in 2025.
Kenny Darby: No. 2 WR in Louisiana
Bossier City (La.) Airline wide receiver Kenny Darby continues his rise as a national prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Class with the top programs remaining in his ear.
Darby, a former Mississippi State pledge, received an offer from Brian Kelly and LSU Tigers in November where he wasted no time in joining the class in Baton Rouge.
A player who has burst on the scene as one of the top players in Louisiana last season, Darby has reeled in offers from Alabama, Florida State and Tennessee, among several other programs.
But after receiving a scholarship from his dream school, the prolific wideout made his decision. He's an LSU Tiger.
Darby comes in as the No. 8 overall prospect in Louisiana with tremendous upside looking ahead.
A 6-foot-1, 178-pounder who's been on LSU's radar this season, Kelly and the Tigers extended an offer to the coveted Bayou State native ahead of the program's matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in early November while on a visit.
Darby logged 100 receptions for 1,754 yards and 24 touchdowns on the year after putting America on notice.
Now, he's shutdown his recruitment after going public with the decision to do so last weekend. Darby informed On3 Sports that he will remain in The Boot and not entertain other programs.
Darby took in Baton Rouge on Saturday for Junior Day leading the recruiting push for several coveted targets.
Top New Orleans (La.) Commits Visit [3]:
Richard Anderson: No. 2 Defensive Lineman in America
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson ranks as the No. 3 overall prospect in Louisiana.
The LSU commitment has been loyal to his pledge to the program after going public with a decision in June, but it hasn't stopped the "Who's Who" of college football from turning up the heat.
Anderson holds offers from the likes of Oregon, Ole Miss, USC and Florida State, among several others, as his recruitment takes off.
The Bayou State star is coming off of a dominant junior campaign for his Edna Karr Cougars squad after leading the program to a state title.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Now, after a critical season with the top programs in America swinging for the fences in his recruitment, LSU isn't letting up.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers hosted Anderson for a visit on Saturday where he was in town for the program's Junior Day event.
Aiden Hall: Top-5 Safety in America
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star safety Aiden Hall was back in Baton Rouge this weekend for a visit to LSU's Junior Day.
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
Jakai Anderson: No. 3 WR in Louisiana
New Orleans (La.) McDonough 35 wideout Jakai Anderson was also in Baton Rouge on Saturday.
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
LSU could also use him as a kick returner after hauling in a combined 518 yards and seven touchdowns on kick and punt returns in 2024. Anderson is a true do-it-all player.
Anderson is one of six players committed to LSU in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 2026 Crowned Jewels Arrive: Blaine Bradford and Lamar Brown
Blaine Bradford: No. 1 Safety in America
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High safety Blaine Bradford remains one of the most coveted prospects in America as he navigates a busy offseason on the recruiting trail.
Bradford, who's rated as the No. 1 safety in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State firmly in the race for his commitment as he works through a rigorous process.
The top-ranked safety in America has a slew of potential suitors, but the hometown school is gaining momentum relatively early in the process.
Bradford has taken trips to each of his finalists with his most recent trip being to the Oregon Ducks last weekend where he dropped in a multi-day stay to Eugene.
A Bayou State native, the Tigers are pushing hard for the coveted safety right down the road from Death Valley.
He's a player at the top of their 2026 "must haves" with defensive backs coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen ramping up their push.
Lamar Brown: No. 1 IOL in America
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star interior offensive lineman Lamar Brown ranks as the No. 1 player in Louisiana as he gears up for his senior campaign.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings as the top prep player in the Bayou State with a slew of elite programs pushing for his services.
Now, with the offseason in full swing, Brown has begun scheduling visits to check out college programs.
After checking out the Tulane Green Wave last weekend, Brown visited LSU on Saturday. He checked in for his visit and was with the LSU staff, according to social media.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue their pursuit of the top talent in the state and that includes the likes of Brown.
He's the top-ranked overall player in the Bayou State as well as the No. 1 offensive lineman in America.
