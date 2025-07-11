The LSU Recruiting Buzz: Tigers Catapult to No. 5 Class in America With New Pledges
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers added to the program's top-five 2026 Recruiting Class on Thursday with a pair of coveted prospects revealing commitments to the Bayou Bengals.
July 10 quickly became one to remember in The Boot with Kelly and Co. securing Louisiana's No. 1 prospect following Lamar Brown's pledge.
LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class now sits at No. 5 in America after jumping the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes following Thursday's new pledges.
Which priority targets joined LSU's class?
The New Pledges: Lamar Brown and DeAnthony Lafayette
Lamar Brown: No. 1 ATH in America
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on Thursday after electing to remain home in The Boot.
Brown, the No. 1 rated athlete in America, has shined in the trenches as both an offensive and defensive lineman throughout his time on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder trimmed his list to the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes this offseason with a pair of Southeastern Conference schools gaining momentum.
LSU and Texas A&M separated from the pack down the stretch with Brown mulling over his options until the clock nearly hit zero.
But it's the hometown Tigers that have won out for Brown's services following Thursday's announcement.
It's a monumental commitment for Kelly and the Bayou Bengals with the program now reeling in a pledge from the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana.
DeAnthony Lafayette: Top-Five EDGE in Florida
Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona three-star defensive lineman DeAnthony Lafayette is Baton Rouge bound after committing to Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Thursday.
Lafayette, the No. 5 rated EDGE in Florida, pledged to the Bayou Bengals over the Oklahoma Sooners down the stretch in his recruiting process.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Boston College Eagles, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida Gators, among several others, following a stellar 2024 junior campaign in Florida.
Lafayette wrapped up his junior season with 73 tackles, 40 quarterback hurries and 17.5 sacks in 11 games, according MaxPreps.
From there, the LSU Tigers intensified their pursuit.
Kelly and Co. brought in Lafayette for an official visit to Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 13 where coveted Florida native soaked in the scenes of campus while in on a multi-day stay.
Following the visit, while taking time to mull over options with his camp, the LSU Tigers quickly emerged as the team to beat in his process.
“I’m going to LSU!” Lafayette told Rivals. “Coach (Kevin) Peoples showed love since they offered me and his coaching style is a style I would love to be coached by.
“LSU football is something you can’t find anywhere else. It was hard between OU and LSU but they won me over.”
