The National Signing Day Recap: Meet LSU Football's Top 10 Class in America
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff have wrapped up the Early Signing Period with over 20 prospects putting pen to paper on Wednesday.
Kelly and Co. secured the services of both Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) and DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) as the headlines of the 2025 Signing Class.
Now, with the final piece of paperwork being faxed over, the Tigers have signed the expected prospects on National Signing Day.
A look into the impressive haul by Kelly and the staff:
By The Numbers:
Signed No. 1 Ranked Player in the states of:
- Louisiana (Harlem Berry) – No. 1 by On3 and 247Sports
- Arkansas (Carius Curne) – consensus No. 1
- Florida (DJ Pickett) – consensus No. 1
- Indiana (Damien Shanklin) – No. 1 by ESPN
Signed Top 5 Ranked Player in the states of:
- Louisiana (JT Lindsey at No. 4, Aidan Anding at No. 4, Jacob Bradford at No. 5)
- Mississippi (Tyler Miller at No. 3)
- Tennessee (CJ Jimcoily at No. 5)
In Louisiana signed:
- 5 of the Top 10 rated players
- 8 of the Top 15 rated players
- 10 of the Top 20 rated players
Meet the Signees (23):
CB Aidan Anding: 5-11 * 167 * Fr. * HS
A consensus 4-start cornerback and one of the top players in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2025 … A multi-sport standout at Ruston High School where he participated in football, basketball and track and field … Listed as the No. 6 prospect in Louisiana and No. 25 at his position in the On3 composite … Rated as high as No. 4 in Louisiana by 247Sports and No. 19 nationally at cornerback by 247Sports … Named first-team 5A All-State in both football and basketball as a junior … Averaged 14.8 points per game in basketball … Finished second in the long jump (7.24 m) and sixth in the 200-meters (21.73) in the 2024 Louisiana 5A state track meet … As a junior, tallied 34 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 interceptions and 10 pass breakups … Returned 9 punts for 205 yards and a score … In 2024, he helped lead the Bearcats to an 8-2 regular-season mark and the No. 3 seed in Division I state playoffs … Coached in football by Jerrod Baugh … High school teammates with current LSU defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux.
DT Dilan Battle: 6-2 * 319 * Fr. * HS
Talented defensive tackle prospect from Timberview High School in Mansfield, Texas … One of the top players at his position in Texas and rated as the fourth-best defensive lineman in the Dallas area for the Class of 2025 … Consensus 3-star prospect who is listed as the nation’s No. 59 rated defensive tackle prospect and No. 83 overall in Texas … Ranked as high as No. 50 nationally at his position by ESPN and No. 51 by Rivals … Anchored the Mansfield defense line as a junior and senior … As a junior in 2023, recorded 27 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and a forced fumble … Coached by Robert DeSanto and Charles Tarver at Mansfield High School.
RB Harlem Berry: 5-11 * 188 * Fr. * HS
The nation’s top-rated running back for the Class of 2025 according to all four major recruiting services … A consensus 5-star prospect and the top-rated player in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2025 … Listed with 5-stars from all major recruiting services – On3, ESPN, 247Sports, and Rivals … Prepped at St. Martin’s Episcopal School in Metairie … The On3 composite has him ranked No. 1 nationally at his position, No. 17 overall and the No. 2 player in Louisiana … Ranked as the No. 1 player in Louisiana by On3 and 247Sports and No. 2 by ESPN and Rivals … Capped regular-season of senior campaign with 1,666 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns … As a junior, rushed 158 times for 2,080 yards and 37 touchdowns … Caught 20 passes for 401 yards and 7 TDs … On defense, tallied 36 tackles, including 3 for losses and a sack … He also forced 2 fumbles and returned an interception 62 yards for a score … Entered senior season with 7,285 rushing yards and 114 touchdowns … As a freshman, rushed for 2,036 yards and 27 TDs … Topped the 2,000-yard rushing mark in each of his 4 seasons of high school football … In first round playoff win in 2024, rushed for 312 yards and 6 TDs on 24 carries in a 56-36 victory … In his first two years of high school, he amassed 4,723 all-purpose yards and 67 touchdowns … Named the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Outstanding Male Amateur Athlete of the Year Award following his junior season … Three-time first-team 1A All-State selection (2021, 2022, 2023) … Also a standout in track, winning the 2022 Louisiana 1A state titles in the 100-meter (10.98 seconds) and 200-meter (22.68 seconds) dashes … Finished second in the Louisiana state outdoor track meet in the 200-meters in both 2023 (21.43) and 2024 (21.80) … Selected to participate in the Under Armour All-American Game ... Coached by Kevin Dizer.
OL Brett Bordelon: 6-3 * 303 * Fr. * HS
One of Louisiana’s top prospects in the Class of 2025 … Joins older brother Bo Bordelon on the LSU roster in 2025 … A consensus 3-star prospect from New Orleans powerhouse Isidore Newman … Ranked as high as the No. 15 overall prospect in Louisiana according to Rivals and No. 23 by On3 … In the On3 composite, rated No. 21 overall in Louisiana and No. 51 nationally at his position … Rivals has him ranked No. 31 at his position nationally, the highest of all of the recruiting services … Two-time first-team 2A All-State in 2022 and 2023 … 4-year starter at Newman becoming only the second player in school history to start all 4 seasons of high school … Dad Ben Bordelon played football at LSU from 1993-96, starting 31 games on the offensive line and earning All-SEC honors as a senior in 1996 … He later went on to play one season (1997) with the San Diego Chargers in the NFL, appearing in 16 games with 2 starts … Coached by Nelson Stewart.
DB Jacob Bradford: 5-11 * 190 * Fr. * HS
Consensus 4-star prospect from Louisiana football powerhouse Catholic High School in Baton Rouge … One of the top 2 safeties in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2025, joining fellow signee Jhase Thomas of Destrehan … Ranked as high as No. 5 overall in the state of Louisiana by 247Sports … Listed as the No. 26 player nationally at his position and the No. 10 overall prospect in Louisiana in the On3 composite … First-Team 5A All-State as a junior in 2023 …
LB Jaiden Braker: 6-3 * 217 * Fr. * HS
Highly-touted 4-star linebacker from South Gwinnett High School in Snellville, Ga … Consensus 4-star prospect who is ranked No. 8 nationally at his position in the On3 composite … Listed No. 118 overall and No. 15 in the state of Georgia in the On3 composite … Ranked as high as No. 100 nationally and No. 12 in the state of Georgia by Rivals … As a junior, tallied 48 tackles and 4 tackles for loss … Coached by Bryan Lamar.
DL Brandon Brown: 6-1 * 291 * Fr. * HS
Another highly-touted defensive line prospect in LSU’s 2025 signing class … Joins the Tigers after a stellar prep career at Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Fla. … Rated with 4-stars by Rivals … A consensus 3-star talent in the On3 composite … Rated as high as No. 23 at his position nationally by Rivals and No. 32 by On3 and No. 37 by ESPN … In the On3 composite, ranked as the No. 37 defensive tackle and No. 57 overall in the state of Florida … As a sophomore in 2022, credited with 36 tackles, 6 quarterback hurries, and 2 sacks, helping Eau Gallie to a 7-4 record and a berth in Florida’s 3S playoffs … Built on his success during his junior season in 2023, tallying 77 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 2 interceptions … Finished his high school career with 155 total tackles, 48 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 4 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery … Coached by Chris Sands.
OL Carius Curne: 6-4 * 329 * Fr. * HS
Joins the Tigers as the one of the top-rated interior linemen nationally in the Class of 2025 … Ranked the No. 1 overall player in the state of Arkansas … Prepped at Marion High School … Ranked as high as No. 29 overall nationally by On3 and the No. 2 player at his position nationwide … A consensus 4-star prospect who is ranked No. 51 overall nationally, No. 4 at his position and No. 1 in the state of Arkansas in the On3 composite … Helped team to a 7-win season in 2024 … Didn’t play organized football until his freshman year of high school … Played on both sides of the ball in high school … As a junior, helped Marion to an 8-3 record and a second-place district finish … In junior season, graded out at 90 percent with 52 knockdowns … Added 2 sacks in limited action on defensive line … First-team 6A East All-State selection as a junior in 2023 … Also a member of high school’s track and field team where he competes in shotput … Selected for the West team of the Navy All-American Bowl in 2025 … Played for head coach Lance Clark.
WR TaRon Francis: 6-0 * 206 * Fr. * HS
A consensus 4-star prospect from tradition-rich Edna Karr High School in New Orleans … Listed as the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana by 247Sports … Ranked No. 9 overall in Louisiana and No. 28 nationally at his position in the On3 composite … Standout on the track as well … Anchored Karr’s 4x100 meter relay team that finished third in the 2024 LHSAA State Championship Meet … Helped Edna Karr to an undefeated 10-0 regular season, the District 9-5A title and the No. 1 overall seed in the Louisiana Division I Playoffs in 2024 … Named first-team 5A All-State as a junior … Coached at Edna Karr by Brice Brown.
S CJ Jimcoily: 6-3 * 212 * Fr. * HS
Consensus 4-star safety and one of the top players in the state of Tennessee … Prepped at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville where he played one season for former LSU standout and NFL Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae … Ranked as high as No. 5 overall in the state of Tennessee and as the No. 14 safety nationally by Rivals … Listed No. 11 overall in Tennessee and as the No. 34 safety by 247Sports … Rated No. 11 in Tennessee and No. 45 nationally at safety in the On3 composite … As a junior in 2023, played primarily at cornerback while also contributing at safety, recording 51 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 1 interception.
TE JD LaFleur: 6-6 * 245 * Fr. * HS
One of the nation’s top high school tight ends … 3-star prospect from Sulphur High School in Sulphur, La. … Ranked as high as No. 8 at his position by ESPN and No. 12 overall in Louisiana by Rivals … In the On3 composite, ranked No. 18 in Louisiana and as the No. 25 tight end nationally … Caught 44 passes for 575 yards and 6 touchdowns as a junior … Hauled in 13 passes for 229 yards as a freshman … Four-year member of the Sulphur basketball team … … Son of former LSU All-America and first-round NFL Draft pick David LaFleur … His dad earned first-team All-America honors from Walter Camp in 1996 … He was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection (1994, 1996) … Coached at Sulphur by Cody Gueringer.
RB JT Lindsey: 5-11 * 185 * Fr. * HS
Teams with Harlem Berry to give LSU the nation’s top running back tandem in the Class of 2025 … A consensus 4-star prospect who is ranked among the best at his position nationally … In the On3 composite, rated No. 148 overall nationally, No. 9 at his position and No. 4 in the state of Louisiana … Ranked as high as No. 137 overall nationally by Rivals … Listed as the nation’s No. 8 running back prospect by 247Sports and Rivals and No. 12 by On3 … As a junior, Lindsey rushed for 1,729 yards and 26 touchdowns ... Named first-team 5A All-State as a junior … Also competed in track and field, where he posted a 10.85 in the 100 meters as a junior and ran the final leg of Alexandria’s 4x400 meter relay team that finished third in the 5A state meet … As a senior, led ASH to an undefeated regular-season with a 10-0 record and the No. 2 seed in the Division I Select playoffs … Rushed for 224 yards and 4 TDs in ASH’s second-round win in the 2024 playoffs … Coached at Alexandria Senior High by Thomas Bachman.
DT Walter Mathis: 6-1 * 285 * Fr. * HS
One of the top nation’s top defensive line prospects from Calvary Day School in Savannah, Ga. … Rated with 4-stars from both On3 and Rivals … Listed as a consensus 3-star prospect and ranked No. 44 nationally at his position and No. 62 in the state of Georgia in the On3 composite … Ranked as high as No. 26 nationally at his position by Rivals, No. 30 by On3 and No. 36 by ESPN … Reached the state quarterfinals in his first two seasons, before a run to the Class 3A state semifinals in 2023 … Posted 50 tackles, including 22 tackles for loss and 6 sacks, as a sophomore in 2022, helping Calvary Day to an 11-1 record and a trip to the Peach State AAA quarterfinals … Earned All-Region honors that season ... In 2023, he recorded 6 sacks and 24 quarterback hurries with 44 tackles, including 18.5 for losses to earn All-Greater Savannah first-team honors for the second year in a row … Led Calvary Day School to a 13-1 record in 2023 before dropping the playoff semifinal to Cedar Grove, 49-42 ... Over his varsity career, totaled 189 tackles, 57.5 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 47 games played … Coached by Mark Stroud at Calvary Day School.
OL Tyler Miller: 6-5 * 341 * Fr. * HS
One of the top players in the state of Mississippi and listed among the best interior offensive line prospects nationally … Joins the Tigers after a decorated high school career at Laurel High School in Laurel, Miss … Gifted all-around athlete who also excels on the basketball court … A consensus 4-star prospect in the On3 composite … Rated with 4-stars from all of the national recruiting sites … Ranked as high as the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of Mississippi by Rivals … Highest overall national rating is No. 67 by Rivals … Listed No. 168 nationally, No. 11 at his position and No. 6 overall in Mississippi in the On3 composite … As a junior in 2023, helped Laurel win the Class 5A South State Championship before falling to West Point in the state title game … Also throws the shot put … Coached by Ryan Earnest.
LB Keylan Moses: 6-2 * 208 * Fr. * HS
Versatile linebacker from University High School in Baton Rouge … Played high school football in the shadows of Tiger Stadium … Joins the Tigers as a consensus 4-star linebacker … Ranked as high as the No. 8 overall player in Louisiana and No. 8 nationally at his position by Rivals …. Listed at No. 15 overall in Louisiana and No. 42 at his position nationally in the On3 composite … Standout on both sides of the ball for Louisiana football powerhouse University High School … First-team 3A All-State in 2023 … Rushed for 614 yards and 10 TDs as a sophomore in 2022 … As a junior, tallied 69 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 9 sacks on defense and contributed 309 rushing yards and 7 TDs on offense … Tallied 151 tackles, 44 tackles for loss and 22 sacks in his first 2 years of high school football … Also blocked 4 career kicks, showing his versatility as a special teams contributor … Older brother Dylan Moses was a All-America linebacker at Alabama … Coached by Andy Martin.
CB DJ Pickett: 6-4 * 184 * Fr. * HS
The top-rated player in LSU’s 2025 signing class and the premier prep cornerback in this year’s class … A consensus 5-star prospect who is rated as the nation’s No. 1 cornerback by On3 and Rivals … Ranked as the No. 2 cornerback nationally by ESPN and 247Sports … In the On3 composite, listed as the nation’s No. 10 overall prospect, the No. 2 cornerback and the top player in the state of Florida … Rated as high as No. 6 overall nationally by On3 … Recorded 94 total tackles and 10 interceptions during his prep career … A playmaker on the offensive side of the ball as well, catching 130 passes for 2,577 yards and 25 touchdowns in high school … Also ran track, clocking a 10.7 in the 100-meter dash … Coached at Zephyrhills by Nick Carroll … Nephew of former NFL defensive tackle Ryan Pickett, who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers.
LB Charles Ross II: 6-1 * 205 * Fr. * HS
Versatile playmaking defender from North Shore High School in Houston who helps give LSU an elite linebacker signing class … Consensus 4-star prospect who is ranked as high as No. 2 nationally at his position by 247Sports … Ranked as high as the No. 12 overall prospect in the state of Texas by 247Sports … Ranked No. 13 in Texas and No. 3 nationally at his position by Rivals … Listed at No. 97 overall nationally, No. 19 in the state of Texas and No. 6 at his position in the On3 composite … Stars on the track as well, clocking at 10.36 100 meters at the Texas state championship meet, finishing fifth overall … Clocked at 4.43 in the 40 … As a junior, recorded 71 tackles, 6 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 2 pass breakups in leading North Shore to the 6A Division I state championship game … Coached by Jon Kay.
EDGE Damien Shanklin: 6-4 * 254 * Fr. * HS
Consensus 4-star edge rusher from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Ind. … One of the top overall prospects in the Midwest … Rated as the No. 3 overall player in Indiana and No. 20 at his position nationally in the On3 composite … Ranked No. 145 overall nationally in the On3 composite … Listed as the top overall prospect in the state of Indiana by ESPN … Ranked as high as the No. 8 overall edge rusher nationally by Rivals and No. 14 by On3 … Highest overall national rating is No. 139 by On3 followed by No. 148 by Rivals … Recorded 48 total tackles, including 16 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks as a senior in 2024 … Showed versatility with 1 interception, 5 pass deflections, and a forced fumble as a senior … Coached by Mike Kirschner at Warren Central High School.
S Jhase Thomas: 6-1 * 162 * Fr. * HS
Versatile defensive back who is listed as one of the top 2 safeties in Louisiana along with fellow LSU signee Jacob Bradford … Consensus 4-star safety and ranked as high as No. 9 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 21 nationally at his position by ESPN … Listed No. 11 overall in Louisiana and No. 28 nationally at his position in the On3 composite … Standout on both sides of the ball in high school … Also excelled on the track, recording times of 11.07 in the 100 meters and 22.87 in the 200 as a junior … Dad is former NFL standout Fred Thomas … Fred played 12 years in the NFL, including 8 with the New Orleans Saints … Joins Destrehan teammate Phillip Wright in LSU’s 2025 signing class … Coached by Marcus Scott.
LB Zach Weeks: 6-2 * 218 * Fr. * HS
Joins older brothers West and Whit Weeks on the LSU roster in 2025 … Reclassified allowing him to play on the same team as his older brothers for the first time in competitive football … Consensus 4-star linebacker from Oconee County High School … Rated as high as No. 8 nationally at his position and No. 23 overall in the state of Georgia by Rivals … Listed at No. 35 at his position nationally and No. 44 in the state of Georgia in the On3 composite … As a junior, tallied 112 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 16 quarterback hurries … As a sophomore, recorded 96 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 3 sacks … His dad was a 3-year starter on the offensive line at Georgia from 1991-95 … Coached by Ben Hall at Oconee County High School.
DT Zion Williams: 6-4 * 342 * Fr. * HS
Dominant defensive lineman from Lufkin High School in Lufkin, Texas … Consensus 4-star defensive tackle according to the On3 composite where he also ranked No. 26 nationally as his position and No. 42 overall in the state of Texas … Ranked as high as the nation’s No. 16 defensive tackle according to ESPN and No. 19 by On3 … Helped team to a 10-2 overall mark and to the second round of the playoffs as a senior in 2024 … As a sophomore in 2022, recorded 31 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 3 sacks … Followed that with 37 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks as a junior in 2023 … Also participates in track and field, throwing the shotput and discus … Played for Todd Quick.
WR Phillip Wright: 6-0 * 169 * Fr. * HS
Talented dual-sport standout from Destrehan High School in the New Orleans area … One of the top wide receivers in Louisiana and one of the premier sprinters in the state … A 4-star prospect in football and rated as the No. 14 overall player in Louisiana in the Class of 2025 … Earned 4-stars from On3 and 247Sports and 3-stars from ESPN and Rivals … In the On3 consensus, rated No. 54 at his position nationally … Listed as high as the No. 13 prospect in Louisiana by On3 and No. 14 by 247Sports … On the track, won the 2024 5A regional title in the 100 and 200 meters and a silver medal in the 2024 indoor 60-meter … Ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at the 2023 All-American Bowl Showcase … Clocked at 10.46 in the 100 meters and 21.41 in the 200 … Helped Destrehan to a 15-0 mark and the LHSAA Division I Non-Select state title as a sophomore in 2022 … Team captured district football title in each of his four seasons … Coached at Destrehan by Marcus Scott.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.