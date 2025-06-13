The NIL Factor: How Much Money Could a Five-Star LSU Football Commit Command?
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys remains committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers as his recruiting process heats up this offseason.
Keys, the No. 1 wideout in America, has quickly become a household name in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle following a standout junior campaign in 2024.
The top-ranked receiver led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Now, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has blossomed into a Top-10 overall prospect in America with the "Who's Who" of college football rolling out the red carpet.
Keys has officially visited the Texas A&M Aggies and Miami Hurricanes this offseason and is currently on an trip to see the Tennessee Volunteers.
The five-star also has visits lined up with the Alabama Crimson Tide next week with an official visit to see the LSU Tigers to round out his process during the weekend of June 20.
It'll be five official trips for Keys before it's all said and done with Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Alabama and LSU all receiving multi-day stays.
As it currently stands, it's the LSU Tigers that hold the commitment.
Could that change? It's clear anything can happen in the new age of recruiting with NIL playing a pivotal role in prospects decisions.
For Keys, he's set to receive a payday "that will pay him between $500K to $1 million as a freshman," according to On3 Sports.
Kelly and Co. will have a battle on their hands for the top-ranked wideout down the stretch with the NIL package becoming one to monitor.
If it becomes a bidding war, the "Keys Sweepstakes" will certainly be one to keep tabs on.
The No. 1 wideout in America has quickly become a top talent in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with programs across the nation salivating at the potential he attains.
What will Keys provide at the next level? On3 Sports' Charles Power broke down his game.
The On3 Sports Evaluation: "Contested catch maven who looks like the top wide receiver prospect early in the 2026 cycle. Has good size, measuring at ver 6-foot-2, 185 pounds with good length as a junior. Turned in a strong junior campaign, catching 58 passes for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns while leading his team to a deep playoff run.
"Excels in contested catch situations, elevating to come down with acrobatic grabs. Hangs in the air and is able to contort his body into favorable positions. Displays a huge catch radius, high-pointing the football and coming down with one-handed grabs. High-level ball tracker with the ability to locate and corral the ball over his shoulder.
"Shows some route-running nuance. Has some shake off the line of scrimmage and is able to stack corners with his releases. Runs hard after the catch. Able to attack all areas of the field with his well-rounded skill set. Made some huge plays in big contests as a junior.
"Also a star on the 7-on-7 circuit before his junior season. Good marks in track and field in the high jump (6-0 feet) and triple jump (43-2 feet). Also plays basketball. Can continue improving his top-end speed."
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.