The Visitors List: LSU Football Hosting Several Five-Star Prospects This Weekend
The LSU football staff will welcome several prized prospects to Baton Rouge this weekend with five-stars flocking to campus beginning on Friday.
For the Tigers, it provides the program with a chance to make an impact on their top targets in the 2025 cycle with players at positions of need arriving in less than 24 hours.
It'll be an official visit weekend for a majority of the top recruits in America, and for LSU, their coveted targets will be in for multi-day stays.
Headlined by a trio of five-star prospects in DJ Pickett, Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench, it'll be a busy weekend in The Boot.
Here's a look into this weekend's Visitors List with names to keep tabs on:
DJ Pickett: No. 1 Cornerback in America
LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond has already made an impact on the recruiting trail for the Tigers as he looks to bring back "DBU" to Baton Rouge.
Brian Kelly and Co. are reaping the benefits of the elite recruiter being on staff as he continues taking strides on "The Trail" with several coveted targets.
The Bayou Bengals continue ramping up their push for the top-ranked cornerback in the 2025 class, DJ Pickett, with the coveted target set to return to The Bayou State this weekend for an official visit. Pickett announced the visit on his social media.
The No. 1 safety in the 2025 cycle has already made his way to "The Boot" to check out the scenes of Death Valley three times this calendar year with Raymond and Co. doing their due diligence for the top target.
After a visit in February, Pickett arrived in Baton Rouge for another unofficial visit during the weekend of March 8 alongside several coveted recruits such as Bryce Underwood, Harlem Berry and Dakorien Moore, among others.
Then, the third visit came for the LSU Spring Game in April.
Now, all focus shifts to this weekend's official visit where Pickett will be accompanied by several of the LSU football staff's prized targets.
LSU gets the first official visit for Pickett while he navigates a busy summer.
Pickett's Summer Official Visit Schedule:
LSU: May 31-June 2
Georgia: June 7
Miami: June 14
Oregon: June 21
Pickett, who's cruised up the recruiting rankings over the last few months, released a final five schools in December consisting of Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Florida and Michigan.
Since then, he's revised his list with LSU and Oregon in the mix. Now, several experts have ruled LSU as the team to beat. This weekend will be a significant oppirtunity for LSU to remain firm at the top of Pickett's list.
Kaliq Lockett: No. 2 Wide Receiver in America
Lockett has emerged as one of the top wide receivers in the 2025 cycle with the Tigers putting a full-court press on the Texas native.
He's visited The Boot on several occasions and will be back in town this weekend to begin his official visit.
All signs point to a battle between LSU, Texas and Texas A&M for his services down the stretch, but the Tigers are doing their due diligence in this one.
Lockett is currently playing on Team Fleaux, a 7v7 team featuring Bryce Underwood, Harlem Berry, Zay Martin, Keylan Moses and several other LSU commitments/targets.
The Tigers are ramping up their push for one of the nation's best as they put the coveted wideout atop their 2025 Big Board. A player most experts have as a Texas Longhorns lean, LSU will have ground to make up this weekend.
Jaime Ffrench: No. 4 Wide Receiver in America
Ffrench has become one of the top options in the 2025 cycle after a monster junior campaign in the Sunshine State. He's been wined and dined by the top programs in the country with LSU, Ohio State, Texas and Miami in his ear consistently.
Now, he's set his official visit schedule with the Tigers getting a crack at Ffrench this weekend where he will begin his trip alongside Lockett.
The superstar wideouts will be in Baton Rouge at the same time for officials where five-star defensive back DJ Pickett will also make his way down South.
Look for Hankton and Co. to continue ramping up their push for both out-of-state targets leading into the official visit. It'll be a big summer for both as they navigate a busy visit schedule, but LSU will certainly roll out the red carpet.
Several Top 150 Prospects in Baton Rouge:
- Dorian Brew (Five-Star Cornerback)
- Solomon Thomas (No. 1 IOL in America)
- Zion Williams (Four-Star DL)
LSU Country will have the latest on the Bayou Bengals' busy weekend on the recruiting trail.
