Three LSU Football Targets to Know: Priority Recruits Set Official Visits
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue building the 2026 Recruiting Class with the program already up to five commitments in next year's cycle.
Kelly and Co. have placed an emphasis on the state of Louisiana to this point with the handful of pledges having ties to The Boot, but the program is looking to dive even deeper.
The staff has offered the Top-10 players in the Bayou State as they begin turning up the heat on their priority targets.
LSU spent the month of January traveling across America checking in with prospects for face-to-face meetings, and with spring ball approaching, so is "official visit season" for high school recruits.
Kelly's staff has locked in a trio of official visitors that are priority targets in the 2026 cycle with the end of June set to be a pivotal one for the program.
Which prospects will be in Baton Rouge for multi-day stays this summer?
Trio of Top Targets Lock in Official Visits:
Lamar Brown: No. 1 IOL in America
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star interior offensive lineman Lamar Brown remains one of the most coveted prospects in America.
The sought-after Louisiana prospect is a Swiss Army Knife in the trenches where he can play both sides of the ball as a lineman on offense and defense.
During his recruitment process, it's clear the ability to play both sides has programs across America salivating at the potential he attains at the next level with LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State and several others beginning to make noise.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings as the top prep player in the Bayou State with a slew of elite programs pushing for his services.
Now, he's set his official visit schedule with the LSU Tigers receiving the final visit of his process during the weekend of June 20-22, he told On3 Sports.
The Schedule:
•Miami: May 30-June 1
•Florida State: June 6-8
•Texas A&M: June 13-15
•LSU: June 20-22
He's a player that can do it all on the gridiron on both sides of the ball with LSU continuing to discuss the opportunity to play defense as well at the next level.
In high school, he's a man amongst boys with his freakish size as just a rising junior, but evaluators expect the same success in college.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Destrehan (La.) wide receiver Jabari Mack continues seeing programs turn up the heat for his services with the 2026 star dominating the prep scene.
Mack, the No. 1 wideout in Louisiana, received a scholarship from his hometown LSU program in early 2024 with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton monitoring the 2026 star.
The 6-foot, 192-pounder has received offers from Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Penn State, among others as his rise continues.
But he's also officially released his Top-10 schools after trimming his list:
- Florida State Seminoles
- LSU Tigers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Oregon Ducks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas Longhorns
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
Mack has hauled in offers from the top programs in America and his offer list proves just that.
The Louisiana native will work through a big-time offseason leading up to his senior campaign with the Destrehan (La.) Wildcats in 2025.
Mack will take an official visit to LSU during the weekend of June 20.
JaReylan McCoy: Top-10 DL in America
Tupelo (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers at the Under Armour All-American Game in early January.
McCoy, the No. 6 rated defensive lineman in America, joined LSU's Top-5 2026 Recruiting Class as the sixth addition after a rigorous recruiting process, but it was short-lived after backing off of his pledge last week.
He's a player multiple programs were turning the heat up for after logging 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball.
One of those programs: Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.
During the final weekend of January, McCoy took a trip over to Oxford for a visit with Kiffin and Co. despite remaining committed to the LSU Tigers at the time.
A hot commodity in the recruiting scene ahead of what many expect to be a dominant senior campaign, Ole Miss remains in the mix for his services after being in Oxford two of the last three weekends.
McCoy is a man amongst boys in the trenches. A 6-foot-7, 250-pounder with significant potential, he had the attention of the LSU Tigers and others down the stretch of his recruitment.
Now, he's set to officially visit five different programs: LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn. Florida and Texas A&M, he tells On3 Sports.
McCoy will be in Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 20th for his official visit to LSU, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
