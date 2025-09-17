Top-10 Quarterback in America, LSU Football Commit Recruiting No. 1 Tight End
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed a commitment from Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston on Monday after going public with a decision.
Houston, the No. 8 rated signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, pledged to the hometown program over the likes of the Oklahoma Sooners and USC Trojans.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pounder out of the Bayou State took an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge during the weekend of LSU's matchup against Florida.
From there, Houston locked in a commitment to LSU and revealed a decision less than 48 hours later.
The coveted signal-caller is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he completed 310-of-443 (70 percent) passing attempts for 4,480 yards and 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pounder also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores on his way to rewriting the record books for his prep squad.
Following the dominant sophomore season last fall and Houston's recruitment blew up with over 20 Division I schools intensifying their pursuits - including the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners, and USC Trojans.
But it's the LSU Tigers that hold the verbal commitment with Houston already beginning to put in work on the recruiting trail.
On Wednesday, Houston took to social media to begin his push for the No. 1 tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson was back in Baton Rouge alongside Houston this past weekend for the LSU Tigers' Week 3 matchup against the Florida Gators.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in America, took his second game day visit of the season with LSU where Brian Kelly and Co. continue impressing the blue-chipper.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has blossomed into one of the top prospects in America with the Bayou Bengals keeping a foot on the gas for the dual-sport star.
Hudson is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
LSU is among the early contenders in Hudson's process with Houston taking to social media to begin his own personal push.
Both Houston and Hudson are natives of northern Louisiana where a relationship has been formed as the coveted Bayou State stars light up the prep scene.
Now, LSU's latest commitment has begun his pursuit of Hudson with all eyes on what the Tigers can build in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
