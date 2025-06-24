Top-10 Tight End in America, Prized LSU Football Target Reveals Commitment Decision

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Israel Briggs has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 210 TE from Visalia, CA chose the Hurricanes over LSU



He was previously committed to Arizona State



"I'm readyyy right now"🟩🟧