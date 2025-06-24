Top-10 Tight End in America, Prized LSU Football Target Reveals Commitment Decision
Visalia (Calif.) Redwood four-star tight end Israel Briggs emerged as a top target for the LSU Tigers this spring after the program extended a scholarship to the California native in February.
Briggs, who comes in as a consensus Top-10 tight end in America, has hauled in scholarship offers from over 20 programs including the Arizona State Sun Devils, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines and UCLA Bruins, among several others.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers entered the mix after handing out an offer to the 6-foot-5, 200-pounder earlier this year with an unofficial visit quickly following.
He's a Swiss Army Knife that can do it all on the gridiron with Kelly and the Bayou Bengals then putting a foot on the gas for his services.
After backing off of a commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils in the spring, Briggs' stock soared with multiple programs intensifying their pursuit.
Then came Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes becoming a threat in his process with an official visit sealing the deal in June.
Now, Briggs has gone public with a commitment to the Hurricanes, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.
“I feel like Miami’s a good fit team-wise, the players, scheme-wise and my skillset,” Briggs told On3 Sports after his official visit. “So no more than I could ask for.”
“I really checked every box off at Miami when I went down there for my official visit (June 13),” Briggs added. “Coach (Cody) Woodiel, Alec (Da Silva), coach (Mario) Cristobal, really the whole staff kept in touch with me through the rough and through the times I was shining. Building that relationship for a year, they were the most on me too. It was bound to happen.”
Briggs was one of the top tight end targets on LSU's board where he was ultimately down to Miami and the Tigers.
Now, Cristobal and Co. have won out for his services after announcing a decision on Tuesday evening.
The 247 Sports Evaluation:
"Briggs was one of the hottest recruits this past off-season. There’s a lot to like about the three-sport athlete who addition to football, excelled in basketball and on the track. He’s a two-time all-league selection in hoops and had personal bests of 11.42-100m and 21'10" long jump this past Spring.
"We’ve seen him listed between 6-5 and 6-6 but on tape, looks closer to 6-4 with an athletic 200 pound frame. He played receiver, safety, corner and returned punts and kicks but projects best as a tight end at the next level and that’s where he’s predominately being recruited.
"He totaled 44 catches for 571 yards and eight touchdowns and you can see the basketball background in his game as he’s a fluid athlete who wins 50-50 balls and is able to easily track the ball down the field.
"He runs well after the catch, can make defenders miss in the open field and is a willing blocker as well with a nice edge in his game. Scholarship offers have come in from all over the country and he’s easily among the more intriguing athletes in the '26 West Coast class."
