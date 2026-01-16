Top-100 Transfer Offensive Lineman Makes Commitment Official With LSU Football

Maryland Terrapins offensive lineman Aliou Bah has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after a visit to Baton Rouge this week, he revealed via social media on Friday afternoon.

Bah checks in as a Top-100 offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. prioritizing the Big Ten stud once he entered the free agent market.

The 6-foot-6, 327-pound menace in the trenches started 23 straight games on the Maryland offensive line, which tied with the longest streak on the team, where he allowed one sack across 1500 snaps.

Bah made his way to Maryland in 2024 where he was part of a Terrapins group that allowed just seven sacks in 2025, which ranked second in the Big Ten. He started his career with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Now, Kiffin and Co. land a surefire talent in the trenches where Bah will immediately step in as a proven piece for LSU's new-look offensive line.

LSU has now signed three offensive linemen on Friday with Bah becoming one of the most coveted pieces to this point.

The Offensive Line Pledges: Friday Edition

No. 1: IOL Devin Harper - Ole Miss

Ole Miss offensive lineman Devin Harper has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers where he will make the move from Oxford to Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Friday.

Harper checks in as the No. 3 rated interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. emerging as the frontrunners once his name was officially in the market.

The Louisiana native initially signed with the Rebels as a Top-10 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle after flipping his commitment away from the LSU Tigers at the time.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Shreveport (La.) product emerged as one of the most prized prospects in America where he came in as a Top-150 prospect in his cycle - emerging as one of the Rebels' top signees.

Now, after one year in the Magnolia State, Harper has made his move where he will depart the program and return to The Boot for a chance to play for the purple and gold under Kiffin in 2026.

No. 2: OT Sean Thompkins - Baylor

Baylor Bears offensive lineman Sean Thompkins has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after flipping his pledge away from the North Carolina Tar Heels, he revealed via social media on Friday.

Thompkins verbally committed to the ACC program after a stint with Baylor, but had not signed paperwork with the Tar Heels - leaving the door open for the LSU coaching staff.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder is coming off of a 2025 season where he appeared in 10 games as a redshirt sophomore for the Bears - logging 460 snaps as an offensive tackle.

It's no secret the LSU Tigers are in need of more bodies in the trenches, and with the talented Big 12 offensive lineman on the board after not signing with UNC just yet, LSU is in pursuit.

Thompkins took a visit to LSU on Thursday where the program quickly piqued his interest with the Bayou Bengals now stacking a critical component to the trenches for the 2026 season.

