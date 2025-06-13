Top EDGE Cancels Georgia Bulldogs Trip, Set to Take Official Visit to LSU Football
Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes is set to take an official visit to LSU this weekend for a multi-day stay alongside Brian Kelly and the Tigers.
Barnes, a consensus Top-25 EDGE in America, is coming off of a dominant junior season in the Lone Star State with his prep squad.
Now, the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is locking in on his recruitment process after blossoming into a household name.
Barnes revealed a top eight schools last month consisting of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Washington Huskies, Arizona State Sun Devils and SMU Mustangs.
He's kept Kelly's Bayou Bengals thoroughly in the mix with the program in Baton Rouge having ties to Barnes.
LSU running back Caden Durham has his recruiting cap on where he's looking to secure the key piece with the two having played at Duncanville.
Now, the Tigers are making a move in Barnes' process with the coveted Texas prospect canceling an official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs that was set for this weekend.
Barnes will bypass a trip to Athens and will now make his way to Baton Rouge for an official trip to see Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
It's a monstrous visit for the Tigers with the sought-after defender preparing to make his way to town on Friday and remain on campus for a multi-day stay.
Barnes is a Top-150 prospect in America with the "Who's Who" of college football keeping tabs with a pivotal offseason of official visits in the works.
He will be accompanied by near double-digit official visitors in Baton Rouge this weekend with LSU preparing to hold another critical stretch in the Bayou State.
