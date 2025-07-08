Top-Five Athlete in America Commits to Oregon Ducks Over LSU Football and USC Trojans
Lucas (Tex.) Panther Creek four-star athlete Jalen Lott has committed to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.
Lott, a two-way star that has cruised up the recruiting rankings, chose the Ducks over the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans and Texas Longhorns.
The 6-foot, 176-pounder took an official visit to Baton Rouge in June with the program knocking it out of the park, but a visit to Eugene (Ore.) quickly had Lanning's program gain momentum in their favor.
“I’ve been up around four to five times since my freshman year. Everything that Coach Lanning talked about doing three years ago; they’ve done,” Lott told On3 Sports following his official visit to Oregon. “Now (they) just have to win national championships.”
The talented Lone Star State prospect has emerged as one of the top two-way players in America where he comes in as a Top-5 athlete in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Now, he'll head up to Oregon next year to join Lanning's fast-rising Ducks program that is quickly becoming a force on the recruiting scene.
Lott has been primarily recruited as a wide receiver at the next level with the LSU Tigers now shifting focus to the No. 3 wide receiver in America, Jase Mathews.
LSU currently holds commitments from a trio of top wide receivers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with one of the top hauls in the nation.
- Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
- Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
- Kenny Darby: No. 2 WR in Louisiana
The program remains in search of a fourth wide receiver in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as Mathews emerges as the primary target.
