Top-Five Athlete in America Commits to Oregon Ducks Over LSU Football and USC Trojans

BREAKING: Elite 2026 ATH Jalen Lott has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’0 170 ATH from Frisco, TX chose the Ducks over Texas, LSU, & USC



“Time to create my own legacy, sco ducks!”https://t.co/sG22HUw5bj pic.twitter.com/OzI3hQbey7