Top LSU Football Cornerback Commit Postpones Signing Amid Michigan Push, Staff Changes

Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star cornerback Havon Finney Jr. has postponed signing with the LSU Tigers amid staff changes in Baton Rouge, according to multiple reports.

The Top-15 defensive back in America has emerged as one of the most coveted prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Class after reclassifying last spring - electing to skip his junior campaign.

Prior to making the move to reclassify, Finney was the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs battling it out for his services.

In what became a three-team race between the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, and Michigan Wolverines, the Bayou Bengals ultimately won out for the verbal commitment in April when he went public with a decision.

"This process has been great, it's a blessing," Finney said of his recruiting process. "It's always been a dream of mine to get to this point, and now I'm here."

LSU 4-star CB Havon Finney has opted to delay signing with the Tigers, @GregBiggins reports.



Read: https://t.co/a7L9aunHrr pic.twitter.com/lceiJDzvNa — Rivals (@Rivals) December 3, 2025

Finney added: "LSU was an easy choice for me. The coaching staff, the environment and alumni base that they have. I can build connections on and off the field there."

LSU holds the verbal commitment after LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond put a foot on the gas for the California native.

But the Michigan Wolverines are turning up the heat for the LSU Tigers pledge with December's Early Signing Period arriving.

“LSU I’d say them producing a lot of DBs,” Finney told On3’s about his interest in the Tigers back in March. “The corners coach is really cool, Corey Raymond. He’s put a lot of dudes in the league. I’ve grown to know him and it’s been a cool experience.”

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon DB Havon Finney remains committed to LSU but will not sign today, waiting for more clarity on the new Tigers defensive staff https://t.co/Sc4TxVYupF pic.twitter.com/tTcyAXcx28 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) December 3, 2025

Now, with Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge and multiple staff changes being made with the LSU Tigers, Finney has made the move to delay his signing period.

A major component to Finney's commitment is LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond, but as Kiffin fills out his staff, there has yet to be confirmation on Raymond's future on staff.

Now, Finney has elected to postpone signing on Wednesday, but could very well ultimately put pen to paper this week if clarity on Raymond's future comes to light.

247Sports' Take on Finney:

"Finney recently made the move to reclassify into the class of ’26. It’s a move that makes a lot of sense as Finney started every game since his freshman season playing against one of the nation’s toughest schedules. From a traits standpoint, he has all the tools you’re looking for in a next level corner."

"He boasts a long, 6-2 frame with room to add good weight, is a plus athlete and can run. As a freshman, he clocked several sub-11.0-100-meter times with a personal best 10.81 and anchored the schools 4X100 relay team.

"He’s a three-phase athlete who we’ve seen at receiver, and he also took back two punts for touchdowns as a sophomore. He needs to continue to bulk up and add good weight."

"He plays a physical game in coverage and adding some size will help him in the run game as well. Finney has been a national recruit since he was a freshman and has the long-term upside to play for any school he wants, and his ceiling is extremely high."

