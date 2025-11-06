Top LSU Football Offensive Line Commit Predicted to Flip Pledge to SEC Rival
Laurel (Miss.) West Jones four-star offensive lineman Bryson Cooley revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July after going public with a decision, but an SEC rival remains in pursuit of the Top-300 prospect.
Cooley, the No. 2 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi, pledged to the LSU Tigers over the likes of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators and Ole Miss Rebels, among others, after a rigorous process.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Magnolia State with LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis once again dipping into Mississippi on the recruiting trail to land the verbal pledge.
“The development shows all around at LSU,” Cooley told On3 Sports of the decision. “And, the relationship they have is desirable!”
But the commitment to the LSU Tigers may be in limbo following the news of LSU head coach Brian Kelly being fired in October - among other pieces during a chaotic stretch in Baton Rouge.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs have ramped up their push for the in-state target with the SEC program getting Cooley in town this fall for an unofficial visit.
The coveted offensive lineman made his way up to Starkville (Miss.) for a game day trip as the hometown program remains in contact with the Early Signing Period in December slowly inching closer.
Now, with Kelly out of the picture and potential changes being made to the coaching staff on offense, Cooley has been predicted to flip his commitment from LSU to Mississippi State.
247Sports Steve Robertson logged a prediction last week followed by Rivals' Steve Wiltfong logging his prediction just days after.
The LSU Tigers currently holds pledges from a trio of offensive linemen in Cooley (No. 2 OL in Mississippi), Brysten Martinez (No. 1 OL in Louisiana) and three-star Jalan Chapman.
Along with Cooley, there has been dialogue between Martinez and an SEC foe as the Texas Longhorns ramp up their pursuit for the Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star.
Flip Watch: Brysten Martinez in Talks With Texas
Martinez, the No. 1 offensive lineman in Louisiana, verbally committed to the LSU Tigers in February after going public with a decision to lock in things with the hometown program.
Following his pledge earlier this year, Martinez has cruised up the recruiting rankings across his senior campaign with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among others, across his prep career.
Now, it's the Texas Longhorns that are making a significant push for the LSU Tigers commit where Martinez made his way to the Lone Star State last Saturday on an unofficial visit. He remained in town through Sunday.
Martinez comes in as one of the top overall pledges for the Bayou Bengals, and with a coaching change in Baton Rouge, has begun exploring options.
LSU remains with the verbal commitment, but it's clear other schools are calling and Martinez is answering with a weekend visit to Austin (Tex.) wrapping up last Sunday.
But it hasn't stopped there for the elite LSU Tigers pledge.
Martinez is now set to take an official, multi-day visit to Texas this fall as the Early Signing Period inches closer in December, according to Rivals.
LSU continues looking to keep the 2026 Recruiting Class intact with other SEC programs looking to poach the haul down the stretch amid a coaching change in Baton Rouge.
