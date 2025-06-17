Top LSU Football Running Back Target Reveals Commitment Decision to SEC Rival
Carthage (Tex.) four-star running back KJ Edwards continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the Lone Star State heading into his senior season.
Edwards, the No. 2 rated running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, took an official visit to Baton Rouge in June for a check-in with the LSU Tigers staff.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Texas native has LSU, Colorado, Texas A&M and Texas swinging for the fences in his recruitment process with each program landing an official visit.
He officially visited Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes during his recruitment process as the first official.
Following a trip to Boulder, Edwards lined up multiple trips for the offseason with a trip to check-in with the Colorado Buffaloes in May followed by a trip to Baton Rouge for a visit with the LSU Tigers [June 6].
From there, the four-star running back returned to his home-state for a visit with the Texas A&M Aggies [June 13].
Fresh off of a visit to College Station, Edwards has gone public with a commitment decision.
Edwards has committed to Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.
During LSU's recruiting pitch, the program made it clear that Edwards is the lone running back on the program's 2026 board with the Tigers only dishing out an offer to the Texas native.
The Tigers took the same approach in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle after landing Lone Star State running back Caden Durham.
Durham served as Edwards' host on his visit to Baton Rouge in June.
He's a priority for the Bayou Bengals and certainly received the red carpet treatment and then some from the program while in town.
"This past week the staff flooded me and my family with love and they showed what LSU is all about," he told Rivals following his LSU official visit.
It'll be a battle until the Early Signing Period for the talented Texas native with LSU looking to sway him out of the Lone Star State, but it's the Texas A&M Aggies with the verbal pledge this summer.
LSU is coming off of a 2025 Recruiting Cycle where the program secured the No. 1 running back in America, Harlem Berry, and the No. 2 rated running back in Louisiana, JT Lindsey.
Now, with a talented stable of running backs in Baton Rouge, the program will look to keep a foot on the gas for their lone running back target in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle to add to the room.
