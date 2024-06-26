WATCH: LSU Football Target CJ Wiley Explains Decision to Commit to Florida State
Alphraretta (Ga.) Milton four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley shocked the college football recruiting industry on Tuesday after selecting the Florida State Seminoles over LSU and Georgia.
The coveted wideout was seemingly choosing between both the Tigers and Bulldogs with the Seminoles looking in from the outside.
Then, he pulled a surprise after selecting Mike Norvell's program during his commitment ceremony on Tuesday.
Wiley stated his recruitment will remain open until he puts pen to paper, but with a verbal commitment to Florida State, both Georgia and LSU will certainly be turning up the heat over the next few months leading into December's Early Signing Period.
Here's what Wiley had to say of his decision:
What went into the decision to commit to FSU?
"I really went down the boxes and see which schools fits me the best"
Obviously FSU has had success with receivers like you, how did that play a factor in your recruitment?
"It plays a big factor because it shows coach [Ron] Dugans develops receivers and he worked with some of the guys to get them to the league."
When did you know in your heart of hearts that it was Florida State?
"Today"
Did you communicate that to anyone, were Florida State's coaches expecting that at all?
"No sir"
Have you contacted them at all?
"I just talked to coach Norvell."
What was his reaction?
"He was excited. He was yelling 'oh yeah!'"
When went on on the official visit this past weekend that made you feel comfortable with making this decision today?
"It was really everything. Everytime I go down there, it's like a home feeling I've got for Florida State."
What is it about coach Dugans that ultimately made you feel right making this decision?
"He's been recruiting me since my freshman year – so he's been watching me grow. I've been seeing him coaching some of the guys when watching practice."
WATCH: CJ Wiley explains decision to commit to Florida State
Other LSU News:
LSU Football: Who Could Commit Next For LSU?
No. 1 Quarterback in America, LSU Commit Bryce Underwood Visiting LSU
LSU Football Lands Commitment From No. 1 Interior Offensive Lineman in America
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.