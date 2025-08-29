What It Means: Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver Flips Pledge From LSU Football to SEC Foe
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers lost a commitment from Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys on Thursday evening after flipping his pledge to the Tennessee Volunteers.
The nation's top-ranked wideout took to social media to reveal his decision after being committed to the LSU Tigers since March.
Keys has enjoyed a rigorous recruitment process across the last handful of months after committing to the Bayou Bengals where he took multiple official visits over the summer.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder took multi-day stays to check-in with the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers and Auburn Tigers this offseason while evaluating his options.
Following official visits, buzz continued circulating that Keys' attention was shifting towards the Volunteers as Josh Heupel's program was chipping away.
But Keys remained loyal to his commitment to the LSU Tigers across the summer months.
"When it comes to money and development, of course I'd take development first because we trying to get to that big money, which is NFL," Keys said. "When it comes to 700 to seven figures, and the production is there with the 700, I would take it because I want to be ready and prepared for the next level as fast as possible. So development is No. 1 for me, for sure."
"I just feel like choosing development over money is a smart business decision, honestly," Keys added. "When you get on the field, make plays, more opportunities come."
Fast forward to Thursday and buzz continued growing rapidly that Keys to Tennessee was becoming a reality.
Now, the five-star wideout has made his move after flipping his commitment to the Volunteers with the LSU Tigers losing the pledge.
It's the second recruiting cycle in a row that Kelly's program has seen the No. 1 wide receiver in America flip a commitment from LSU to another school.
Duncanville (Tex.) five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore flipped his pledge to the Oregon Ducks in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle. He's now in line to become a pivotal piece to the Ducks' offense in 2025.
For Kelly and the Bayou Bengals, the program still holds commitments from a pair of coveted wide receivers in in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle - Jabari Mack and Kenny Darby.
Mack comes in as the No. 1 wideout in Louisiana while Darby comes in as the No. 2 rated receiver in the Bayou State.
LSU has now dropped out of the Top-10 of the 2026 Recruiting Rankings after falling to No. 11 with 17 commitments as it stands.
