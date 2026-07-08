LSU Sets Eyes on Flipping a Mississippi State Commit

The LSU Tigers have sky-high expectations for the 2026 season and despite a new regime in charge in Baton Rouge, nothing has changed as far as believing the Tigers should be back in the spotlight of the sport with a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

With Lane Kiffin taking over at the helm, things will be different for the Tigers this upcoming season and that begins on the recruiting trail, where the Tigers are finding a late surge and looking to climb back into the top 10 rankings.

Looking to add more to the class, the Tigers are continuing to search for talent, including players already committed to other programs. Their latest target is Julian McDonald, a cornerback committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and he caught up with the LSU Tigers On SI about the offer and where the program stands.

Why McDonald is Elite

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is ranked as the No. 101 cornerback in the class and comes in as the No. 37-ranked recruit in Mississippi. The ranking doesn't matter as much, especially after he received an offer from Ed Oregon himself following an impressive showing in front of the Tigers' coaching staff.

He has blazing speed, which allows him to keep pace downfield with some of the fastest receivers in the sport, and is sticky enough to be a problem in man coverage. There is still some development needed, but the raw athleticism speaks for itself in terms of how great he could be.

What McDonald Said About LSU

Corey Raymond, LSU Cornerback Coach. Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McDonald is committed to the Bulldogs and has been since June 6, with the offer from the Tigers coming in on June 21, just a few weeks after his decision. He is loyal to his commitment, but is also willing to hear what other schools have to tell him.

"I’m committed to Mississippi State, and I take my commitment seriously. That said, I’m always willing to listen and learn more about other schools." He tells the LSU Tigers On SI

A big piece of the recruitment, and the reason that the Tigers are on the radar, is because of defensive backs coach Corey Raymond and his ability to develop players to put them in the NFL draft. That alone gives the Tigers a fighting chance to land the Mississippi native.

"There’s definitely interest because of Coach Raymond," McDonald tells me. "He’s one of the best DB coaches in the country, and the way he develops defensive backs and gets them ready for the next level really stands out. I have a lot of respect for what he’s built."

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