Which LSU Football Target Could Commit to Brian Kelly and the Tigers Next?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are fresh off of a strong weekend on the recruiting trail with the program hosting double-digit official visitors to Baton Rouge.
Headlined by five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, five-star wideout Calvin Russell and four-star quarterbck Bowe Bentley, among others, it was a productive weekend for the Bayou Bengals.
Kelly and Co. currently hold the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle with multiple blue-chippers committed to the prrogram.
With the foundation set, the program now has its sights set on adding to the class this offseason with a myriad of targets making their way to campus.
Who are the Tigers making waves with? Is there a player to keep tabs on?
Trend Meter: Who Could Commit to LSU Next?
Emanuel Tucker: Four-Star Offensive Lineman
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker backed off of his commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Monday following an official visit to Ole Miss this past weekend.
The Top-10 prospect in the Magnolia State has the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels swinging for the fences in his recruitment with Kelly's staff working this one behind the scenes.
For Lane Kiffin and the Rebels, the program made a splash over the weekend while he was in Oxford for a multi-day stay.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder is a player firmly on LSU's radar with the program now seeing Tucker reopen his recruitment. He remains a name to watch.
Dezyrian Ellis: Three-Star Cornerback
Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish cornerback Dezyrian Ellis remains a prospect that the LSU Tigers are turning up the heat for.
Ellis comes in as one of the top cornerbacks in Louisiana despite playing both ways for his prep squad.
A do-it-all athlete, the Louisiana native is being recruited as a cornerback by the LSU Tigers.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder completed 115 of his 206 passes for 2,189 yards, 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season while also rushing the ball 90 times for another 827 yards and 10 scores.
He was named the District 2-4A MVP and Class 4A All-State quarterback recognition.
But the Tigers will face multiple heavy-hitters this offseason as Ellis begins locking in on the contenders in his recruitment.
LSU, Michigan State, West Virginia and Houston, among others, have extended offers to the fast-rising Top-300 prospect.
Darrryus McKinley: Four-Star Defensive Lineman
Lafayette (La.) Acadiana four-star defensive lineman Darryus McKinley continues navigating a rigorous recruitment process with multiple SEC programs piquing his interest.
The Bayou State native is down to four schools after revealing his finalists in March with the LSU Tigers making the cut down the stretch.
McKinley, a Top-10 prospect in Louisiana, is in the midst of an important offseason prior to his senior campaign in 2025 where he's identified the contenders in his process.
The 2026 prospect listed the LSU Tigers alongside the Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns and Tennessee Volunteers as his final four schools where he will take official visits to each of his final schools.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.