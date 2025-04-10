Which LSU Football Target Could Commit to the Tigers Next in the 2026 Class?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are scorching hot on the recruiting trail this offseason after landing multiple blue-chip prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The headliner to this point is Tristen Keys, the No. 1 rated wide receiver in America, who revealed a commitment to the program in March.
Following Keys' pledge to the program, the Bayou Bengals landed Jabari Mack, the top-ranked wideout in Louisiana.
With LSU up to nine commitments in the 2026 cycle, which target could commit to the program next and join the No. 1 class in the Southeastern Conference?
Three LSU Targets to Know: 2026 Class Edition
No. 1 Dezyrian Ellis [Cornerback]
One key Louisiana prospect that is on the LSU Tigers' radar is two-way star Dezyrian "Pook" Ellis.
The Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish star reeled in an offer from LSU during the program's "Junior Day" event during the final weekend of January with the Tigers quickly gaining momentum.
Now, the predictions are beginning to roll in with Kelly's program as the favorite to land his services.
On Tuesday, On3 Sports' Shea Dixon logged a prediction in favor of the LSU Tigers winning out for Ellis' services.
The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder is a do-it-all athlete that has thrived as a quarterback on the prep scene, but the expectation is that he will play in the defensive backfield at the next level.
The Tigers are primarily recruiting Ellis as a cornerback with secondary coach Corey Raymond handing out the in-person offer to begin the new year on February 1.
No. 2: Lamar Brown [Offensive/Defensive Lineman]
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings as the No. 1 prep player in Louisiana with a slew of elite programs pushing for his services.
The sought-after Bayou State prospect is a Swiss Army Knife in the trenches where he can play both sides of the ball as a lineman on offense and defense.
During his recruitment process, it's clear the ability to play both sides has programs across America salivating at the potential he attains at the next level with LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State and several others beginning to make noise.
LSU and the Texas A&M Aggies are the pair of schools that are separating themselves from the pack for his services.
Brown sat down with On3 Sports where he stated, "LSU is a little above Texas A&M at No. 1."
It's an intriguing development for the LSU Tigers in their race to win the "Brown Sweepstakes" during a rigorous recruiting battle.
Brown ranks as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America, but has aspirations of playing on defense in college. He's been vocal about the chance to do so and it's clear LSU is providing that opportunity.
No. 3: Ethan "Boobie" Feaster: Top-Five Wideout
Feaster, who recently reclassified from the 2027 cycle into the 2026 cycle in February, was rated as the No. 1 receiver in his former recruiting class.
Now, despite making the move to graduate high school a year early, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder remains a Top-5 wideout in the 2026 cycle.
The opportunity to reclassify provided Feaster with the chance to get one step closer to the next level. He'll skip his junior campaign and lock in for his senior year at DeSoto (Tex.).
"For me, I've done so much in high school. My parents, my parents, and I felt like it was time to go to the next level," Feaster told Rivals of his decision. "Not only that -- I was ready. This is a big step for me. As long as I'm prepared and I'm ready, I'll be fine."
In addition to jumping up to the 2026 class last month, Feaster has also cut his national offer list down to 12 finalists: LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, USC, and SMU.
Brian Kelly's Tigers are standing out to Feaster as his recruitment process ramps up this offseason after expediting his prep career.
“I love the staff at LSU,” Feaster said. “A lot of the staff is from Louisiana, they are not looking to leave and that is important. Coaches are leaving a lot now for the NFL, so I look at what staff is expected to be there and stay there.”
The Official Visits:
- Miami Hurricanes: May 30 - June 1
- USC Trojans: June 6-8
- Texas A&M: June 13-15
- LSU Tigers: June 20-22
On3 Sports recruiting experts Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons logged predictions for Feaster to end up in the LSU Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class.
The elite-level receiver would be a monstrous addition to the program's haul in the rising senior class. He's a proven pass catcher with the intangibles poised to take over the next level.
