The LSU Baseball Transfer Portal Haul: Looking Into The Offseason Additions
Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball staff remain in hot pursuit of the top talent remaining in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
After securing a trio of immediate impact players this week, Johnson and Co. have their sights set on adding more in the coming weeks.
LSU reeled in commitments from South Florida relief pitcher Chandler Dorsey, Indiana State slugger Luis Hernandez and Wofford ace pitcher Zac Cowan this week.
The three elite-level transfers have revealed their decisions with the chance to step in the mix rather quickly.
A dive into the trio of transfer portal pledges and the key departures this offseason so far for the Tigers:
Chandler Dorsey: South Florida
On Monday, LSU secured its first portal commitment after South Florida relief pitcher Chandler Dorsey announced he would be taking his talents to Baton Rouge.
The right-handed relief pitcher announced on social media:
“Blessed to announce my commitment to LSU to further my academic and baseball career,” Dorsey said via Instagram. “I want to thank God, my family and coaches who helped me throughout this journey! Geaux Tigers!”
Dorsey announced his intentions to depart South Florida after two years with the program.
During the 2024 season, the prized righty went 2-1 with eight saves and a 3.60 ERA (12 ER/30.0 IP) with a 1.20 WHIP. He also racked up 41 strikeouts on the season during year two with the Bulls.
Now, he's Baton Rouge bound as the first commitment for LSU during the offseason after seeing nine departures over the last eight days.
Luis Hernandez: Indiana State
Hernandez revealed his commitment to Johnson and Co. on Tuesday with LSU adding a key piece to the lineup for the 2025 season.
After three years with the Sycamores, Hernandez entered the portal with a chance to find a change of scenery.
Now, he's Baton Rouge bound with Johnson finding a talented power hitter to replace the likes of Tommy White and others.
The utility slugger finished his career with Indiana State batting .315 across his three years with the program. In 578 career at-bats, Hernandez tallied 182 hits, 118 runs, 32 home runs, 120 RBIs and has drawn 48 walks.
In 2024, he pieced together his most impressive year yet. Hernandez raked in 23 home runs with a .359 batting average and 76 runs batted in.
He has the chance to be a key component to what the Tigers do in 2025. A player who has played in the infield, catcher and served as designated hitter, Hernandez is a utility piece for LSU come next season.
Zac Cowan: Wofford
The All-SoCon right-handed pitcher went 10-2 with 124 strikeouts and 29 walks in 110 innings at Wofford this spring. Cowan also boasts a 3.35 ERA after dismantling opponents during the 2024 season with the Terriers.
It's another big-time addition to the pitching rotation for Johnson and Co. as he continues working through Transfer Portal evaluations.
Now, he brings in an ace who's proven he can compete at the highest level.
Cowan, who was one of the most sought-after transfers in the portal, will now head to Baton Rouge with the chance to earn a starting slot alongside several prominent arms.
Cowan is the third addition for LSU this offseason, joining South Florida right-handed pitcher Chandler Dorsey and Indiana State slugger Luis Hernandez.
The Key Departures: Paxton Kling, Cam Johnson and Sam Dutton
On Tuesday, the list of departures grew after a pair of key contributors announced their intentions to depart the program: Outfielder Paxton Kling and right-handed pitcher Sam Dutton.
Paxton Kling: Outfielder
Kling was one of the highest-rated prospects in LSU baseball history after signing with the Tigers as the No. 6 prospect in America according to Perfect Game.
The 2022 signee dominated at the high school ranks but his approach at the plate didn't translate to SEC play.
Kling ended his first season in Baton Rouge hitting .289 as a freshman and .222 during the 2024 campaign.
The coveted outfielder will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination. He saw significant playing time as a true freshman in 2023 as a key defensive piece before seeing his time in the field decline in 2024.
He started off the season in the leadoff slot before the outfield rotation of Josh Pearson, Jake Brown (freshman) and Ashton Larson (freshman) took shape.
Kling served as a defensive replacement in late-inning situations for much of the 2024 season.
Sam Dutton: Right-Handed Pitcher
The departure of Dutton is a big one for the Tigers with Johnson's program now losing a handful of arms this offseason.
A starter for LSU during his time in Baton Rouge, Dutton posted a 6.02 ERA in three seasons for the Tigers.
He started in 15 games in Baton Rouge and logged a 5.86 ERA in the 2024 season while also earning the start LSU's final game of the season in the Chapel Hill Regional against North Carolina.
After three seasons with LSU, Dutton now departs in search of a new home for his final season of eligibility.
Dutton became the ninth LSU player to enter the transfer portal this offseason and the fifth pitcher, joining right-hander Micah Bucknam, left-hander Cam Johnson, left-hander Nic Bronzini and right-hander Aiden Moffett.
Cam Johnson: Left-Handed Pitcher
Johnson has become the most significant loss earlier this week, but not because of his current production. A player who has significant upside, it became a brutal departure due to the ceiling he attains.
A Top 50 overall prospect out of high school, Johnson was one of the highest ranked recruits in LSU history to make it to campus.
After being selected late in the 2023 MLB Draft, Johnson elected to bypass his professional journey at the time, choosing to join Jay Johnson and the Tigers in Baton Rouge.
Johnson battled command issues to begin the season and couldn't find his groove in year one with the program. He walked 16 batters and threw four wild pitches in only nine innings of play while putting together 12 earned runs off of only five hits.
He played in just six Southeastern Conference games in one season with the reigning National Champions.
Other LSU News:
LSU Baseball: Tigers Secure Commitment From Wofford Ace Zac Cowan
BREAKING: LSU Lands Commitment From Indiana State Slugger Luis Hernandez
LSU Baseball: Jay Johnson Reacts to Paul Mainieri Being Hired By South Carolina
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.