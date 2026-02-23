LSU Softball Shuts Out Howard 1-0 to Sweep Purple and Gold Challenge Amid Hot Start

BATON ROUGE, La. – Freshman pitcher Ashlin Mowery shared a shutout in her first collegiate start as No. 19/17 LSU defeated Howard, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon to conclude the 2026 Purple & Gold Challenge at Tiger Park.

LSU improves to 12-4 on the season and remains undefeated at Tiger Park (11-0) after sweeping the weekend tournament. Howard slips to 6-8 and has dropped five consecutive games.

Mowery (1-0) came out hot, facing the minimum through three innings with two strikeouts. The Lancaster, Ohio, hurler allowed one baserunner through five frames before Tatum Clopton took over in the sixth. Mowery finished with four strikeouts, allowed one hit, and one walk over 5.1 innings. Clopton then threw the final 1.2 innings, retiring all four batters she faced and sparking the club’s 11th double play of the season. Clopton was credited with LSU’s first save of the season.

First baseman Tori Edwards singled down the right field line to drive in outfielder Jalia Lassiter, who had reached on an error, for the game’s only run.

Ally Hutchins led LSU at the plate, going 2-for-3, while Sierra Daniel (1-for-3) and Alix Franklin (1-for-2) also contributed to the team’s five hits.

Howard pitcher Aiko Conaway fell to 3-5 after tossing 6.0 innings, allowing one run on five hits, two walks, and striking out one.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Softball.

Up Next

LSU travels to Lake Charles, La., for a 6 p.m. CT midweek game against McNeese on Tuesday night. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Beth Torina's Weekend Take: Saturday Edition

Prior to Sunday's win over Howard, No. 17 LSU swept Saturday’s action at the Purple & Gold Challenge with a pair of one-run victories at Tiger Park - walking off UL Lafayette (9-5), 2-1 in 10 innings before defeating Michigan State (7-6), 5-4 in the nightcap to improve to 11-4 on the season.

“Today we just continued to fight,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “We had really strong pitching and defensive performances that gave us a chance to find ourselves offensively a little bit.

Then, we got a few big swings. Destiny Harris had a huge night, and it was fun to see Tori [Edwards] get a good one off. I think we played hard all night.”

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: