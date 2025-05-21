LSU Track and Field Brings in Record-Setting Signee From Transfer Portal
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program is signing transfer Salieci Myles, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Tuesday.
Myles is the second signing the Tigers have made in the past year from William Carey University.
The previous signing was junior Machaeda Linton who helped the Tigers to silver this past weekend in the 4×100-meter relay at the SEC Championships.
Like Linton, Myles reigns from Jamaica, calling Westmoreland her hometown. Prior to college she attended Rusea’s High School in Lucea, Hanover, Jamaica.
Last outdoor season she claimed the NAIA 100-meter hurdle title with a time of 13.16 seconds (+2.4 m/s) to go along with a title in the 4×100.
She also holds one more title in the 100h, two in the 60-meter hurdles and one more in the 4×100. She began her collegiate journey with the Lady Crusaders during the 2022 indoor season.
Myles holds personal-best times of 8.20 in the 60h, 13.22 in the 100h, 7.47 in the 60m and 11.65 in the 100m.
The LSU Track and Field Rankings:
The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the eighth edition of the outdoor national ratings for the 2025 outdoor season on Tuesday.
The LSU men move up a spot to No. 14 this week, while the women remain at No. 19 in the nation.
LSU has a total of seven individuals and two relays ranked top 10 in the nation after the SEC Outdoor Championships. Below is a list of those athletes and their current rank in the nation.
LSU Individual Top 10 National Rankings
No. 1 | Michaela Rose | 800m | 1:58.12
No. 4 | Turner, Watkins, Thomas, Reid| Men’s 4×100 | 38.43
No. 5 | Jaiden Reid| 200m | 20.13
No. 8 | Tima Godbless| 100m | 11.06
No. 8 | Jelani Watkins | 100m | 10.01w
No. 9 | Tima Godbless| 200m | 22.55w
No. 9 | Matthew Sophia | 100h | 13.31w
No. 9 | Linton, Williams, Bigam, Godbless| Women’s 4×100 | 43.01
No. 10 | Jahiem Stern | 100h | 13.35
2025 LSU Outdoor Rankings
LSU Men | No. 15 | April 1
LSU Women | No. 17 | April 1
LSU Men | No. 10 | April 8
LSU Women | No. 17 | April 8
LSU Men | No. 16 | April 15
LSU Women | No. 20 | April 15
LSU Men | No. 14 | April 22
LSU Women | No. 22 | April 22
LSU Men | No. 15 | April 29
LSU Women | No. 18 | April 29
LSU Men | No. 15 | May 6
LSU Women | No. 18 | May 6
LSU Men | No. 15 | May 13
LSU Women | No. 19 | May 13
LSU Men | No. 14 | May 20
LSU Women | No. 19 | May 20
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.