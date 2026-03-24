Maryland Travels to Face No. 9 Virginia in One of Program’s Oldest Rivalries

Maryland continues its grueling seven‑game gauntlet on Tuesday, heading to Virginia Credit Union Stadium for a midweek showdown with No. 9 Virginia (20-5). The Terps (11‑12, 1‑5) are coming off a demanding trip to top‑ranked UCLA (eighth in the RPI) and now face another elite challenge in the Cavaliers, who sit seventh nationally. With USC, No. 6 in the latest RPI, looming this weekend, Maryland enters Fredericksburg in the heart of one of its toughest stretches of the season.

Maryland enters Tuesday’s matchup searching for a much‑needed reset, looking to snap a four‑game losing streak in the midst of a difficult stretch. The Terps have dropped seven of their last ten, struggling to find a consistent rhythm at the plate and on the mound as the competition level has spiked. With another top‑10 opponent on deck, Maryland hopes this trip to Fredericksburg can serve as a turning point before the season’s toughest stretch tightens even further.

Few rivalries in college baseball stretch as far back as Maryland and Virginia, a series that began in 1899 and has featured 194 meetings, with the Cavaliers holding a 113‑80‑1 advantage. Despite their long ACC history, the programs went a full decade without facing each other before last year’s dramatic Fredericksburg matchup, where Virginia walked off the Terps on a wild pitch.

Before that, the teams hadn’t met since the 2015 Charlottesville Super Regional, a series Virginia swept on its way to capturing the program’s first national championship. Tuesday’s game adds another chapter to a rivalry defined by longevity, postseason stakes, and unforgettable moments.

Maryland’s Upset Bid Falls Flat as No. 1 UCLA Sweeps Weekend Series https://t.co/4pbJfXie9p — MarylandTerpsOnSI (@TerpsOnSI) March 23, 2026

Players to Watch for Maryland

Outfielder Jordan Crosland continues to be the heartbeat of Maryland’s offense, carrying one of the hottest bats in the Big Ten into Tuesday’s matchup. The sophomore added hits in each of the first two games against UCLA and capped the weekend with another knock on Sunday. His home run on Saturday marked his third of the season, and he followed it with another blast Sunday (his fourth of the month and fifth overall). Crosland’s surge has pushed him to a .314 average, third‑best on the team, while his 1.043 OPS ranks second, underscoring just how impactful he’s been during Maryland’s toughest stretch of the season.

Sophomore catcher Rylen Stockton remains one of the Terps’ most reliable sources of extra‑base damage. He totaled four bases over the weekend, pushing his season mark to 43, making him one of just five Maryland hitters to eclipse the 40‑total‑base threshold this year. Stockton’s ability to drive the ball into the gaps gives Maryland a much‑needed middle‑of‑the‑order presence, especially against elite pitching staffs like Virginia’s.

Maryland will hand the ball to right‑hander Nic Morlang, who enters the matchup with a 2–2 record and an 8.10 ERA. The Terps will look for the sophomore to set an early tone on the road as he makes another midweek start against one of the nation’s most dangerous lineups.

Players to Watch for Virginia

Entering the midweek matchup, Virginia brings one of the nation’s most explosive offenses, averaging 10 runs per game, sixth‑best nationally and fourth in the ACC behind Georgia Tech, Miami, and Pittsburgh. The Cavaliers have piled up 251 total runs, the fourth‑most in the country, fueled by a powerful lineup that has already launched 46 home runs through just 25 games. That total ranks seventh nationally and second in the conference, and it’s a dramatic acceleration from last season, when UVA didn’t hit its 46th homer until game 39.

Louisiana WALKS IT OFF in the 15th inning to SWEEP Maryland 🔥🔥



What a bounce back weekend for the Cajuns pic.twitter.com/Xhn3gUz1FD — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) February 22, 2026

First baseman and outfielder Sam Harris has been the engine of Virginia’s offense, entering the matchup as the Cavaliers’ leading hitter with a .364 average. Harris has logged 32 hits, eight home runs, six doubles, and 30 RBIs in 24 games. His blend of contact ability, plate discipline, and timely power has made him one of the toughest outs in the ACC, consistently setting the tone for a lineup that ranks among the nation’s best.

On the mound, Virginia once again turns to Jayden Stroman, who will make his fifth straight midweek start for the Cavaliers. The right‑hander has been steady across 10 appearances this season, posting a 2.70 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 16.2 innings. Stroman has been particularly sharp in his starting opportunities, allowing just two earned runs over eight innings while fanning nine, giving UVA a reliable presence to open another challenging midweek matchup.

For Maryland, the path to an upset runs through clean baseball and timely execution. The Terps will need their offense to capitalize on scoring chances against a Virginia staff that rarely gives away free bases. At the same time, the defense must tighten up behind Nic Morlang to limit extra outs for one of the nation’s most dangerous lineups. If Maryland can quiet UVA’s early power, string together quality at‑bats, and lean on its hottest hitters to create pressure, the Terps have a real chance to flip the script in Fredericksburg and steal a statement win from the ninth‑ranked Cavaliers.

More from Maryland On SI