Former Terps Drafted In The 2026 MLB Draft

While the 2026 MLB season pushes forward into the All-Star Break, the 2026 MLB Draft made its way through over the weekend, allowing more new talent to earn their opportunities on 30 different MLB teams. During the draft selection, there were a few names from College Park that were selected making the move to the next level.

Let's dive into some of the drafted names, what they can bring to their respective new clubs, and other names who are still looking for an opportunity...

Washington Nationals: Round 1 - Pick 11- Second Baseman Chris Hacopian (Texas A &M)

With the 11th pick in the 2026 Draft, the @Nationals select @AggieBaseball second baseman Chris Hacopian, No. 14 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/XWNTXiKgPC pic.twitter.com/J8v2iLePYe — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 11, 2026

Yes, I know Hacopian spent his final collegiate season with the Aggies playing SEC ball. But for the Terps faithful, he'll always be remembered for his days at College Park, funny enough, where he played alongside his brother Eddie Hacopian. But also following in the footsteps of their father, Derek, who played at Maryland in 1992, earning the ACC Player of the Year award and posting one of the best hitting seasons in program history.

Chris finished his Terrapin career batting .347, with 104 runs, 144 hits, 22 doubles, one triple, 29 home runs, 103 RBIs, slugging at .614, drawing 70 walks, and stealing three bases.

Hacopian is an all-around elite hitter who has the tools to be an all-star and even a silver slugger-level offensive performer. But what also stands out is the patience and presence at the plate to not chase after balls. Hacopian is also versatile on the defensive end, having played both the infield and outfield.

Chicago Cubs: Round 8 - Pick 247- Right-Handed Pitcher Lance Williams (Maryland)

Welcome to the North Side 🐻



Congratulations to Lance Williams on being selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 2026 MLB Draft!



📰 https://t.co/GZsqjN9DJ0#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/CNpY363nES — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) July 12, 2026

Williams was the first Terp selected in the draft, transferring to College Park after his freshman year campaign at East Carolina. Williams made 16 total appearances (8 of them starts), posting a stat line of two wins, three saves, striking out 69 total batters and allowing 39 earned runs.

Now, Williams did have four losses and a higher 6.16 ERA, but his versatile arsenal of different pitches at his disposal allows him to strike out batters at a high rate, which resulted in his final seven appearances surrendering only three runs and striking out 28 batters. Williams had a fastball that sat in the 90s, making it a tool that teams always look highly at.

His experience as both a starter and a reliever out of the bullpen allows him to be a versatile arm that can be relied upon in whatever role the Cubs call upon him for or develop him into.

Toronto Blue Jays: Round 11- Pick 342- Third Baseman Brayden Martin (Maryland)

From College Park to Canada 🍁



Congratulations to Brayden Martin on being selected 342nd in the 2026 MLB Draft!



📰 https://t.co/X3DSWiL17v#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/euMSAhB3o6 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) July 12, 2026

Martin made a name for himself at Maryland as one of the top players on the roster and in the conference for his on-base percentage and discipline. Martin improved his batting average each of his three seasons at College Park, ultimately finishing his career with a .314 batting average, a .380 slugging percentage, and a .455 on-base percentage.

Martin holds a program-best record, drawing 145 walks in his career, and he also reached on base, setting another program record for 46 straight games this past season.

Martin's elite ability as a contact hitter makes him valuable both as a nightly hitter and when runners are in scoring position.

Terps Who Still Can Be Potentially Picked Up

Outfielder Aden Hill

Outfielder Jordan Crosland