Terps Collapse Late as No. 9 Virginia Erupts for Nine-Run Eighth in 16–6 Loss

Maryland went toe‑to‑toe with No. 9 Virginia (21-5) for most of Tuesday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, trading blows in a game that felt destined for a tight finish. But everything unraveled in the eighth, when the Cavaliers erupted for nine runs to turn a competitive matchup into a lopsided 16–6 defeat, sending the Terps to 11–13 and leaving them searching for stability after another late‑game stumble.

The Terps struck first when junior Brayden Martin opened the game with his team‑leading 34th hit, and starting pitcher Nic Morlang followed with a sharp 1‑2‑3 bottom half to set an early tone. Virginia broke through in the second with a two‑out RBI single, but the Terps answered immediately in the third as Jackson Sirois, Martin, and Ty Kaunas strung together three straight singles to tie the game. Freshman Ryan Costello then hammered an RBI double off the left‑field wall to give Maryland a 2–1 lead, and Kaunas raced home on a passed ball to extend the advantage.

The Cavaliers countered with a five‑hit, three‑run third to reclaim a 4–3 edge, but Maryland kept punching back. Sophomore outfielder Jordan Crosland opened the fourth with his second hit of the night, and sophomore Paul Jones II followed with a double to put two runners in scoring position. Sirois lifted a sac fly to tie the game once more, only for Virginia to respond with three straight two‑out hits in the bottom half to go back in front, 5–4.

Maryland rallied again in the sixth as Jones II and Sirois singled ahead of an Aden Hill RBI double to even the score. Martin then crossed on a fielding error to push the Terps ahead 6–5, and Ryan Bailey delivered a clean 1‑2‑3 inning to steady things briefly. But Virginia seized control for good in the seventh with a two‑RBI double and an RBI single to flip the score to 8–6.

The decisive blow came an inning later. The Cavaliers erupted for nine runs in the eighth, stringing together hit after hit to put the game out of reach and enforce the run rule, sealing a 16–6 defeat and sending Maryland to 11–13 on the season.

Maryland’s offense was led by a handful of steady performers, as five different Terps turned in multi‑hit efforts in the loss to Virginia. Martin continued his standout season with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored, while Kaunas and Costello each added an RBI of their own, Costello doing so as part of another two‑hit night. Crosland and Jones II also chipped in with two hits apiece, helping Maryland total 12 hits on the night. Sirois rounded out the group with a two‑hit, two‑run performance that included an RBI, highlighting a lineup that consistently created chances even as the Cavaliers pulled away late.

Maryland cycled through five arms on Tuesday. Nic Morlang gave the Terps a competitive start, working 2.1 innings with three strikeouts and no walks while allowing three runs on four hits. Brayden Ryan followed with 2.2 innings of relief, striking out two but surrendering seven hits and two earned runs as Virginia continued to apply pressure. Ryan Bailey delivered two innings with four strikeouts, but he was tagged with the loss after giving up two runs on three hits.

Bailey with his third K of the night 😎



*and a lost hat*



Bottom 7

Terps 6, Hoos 5#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/czmbNJ6rJo — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 25, 2026

The game unraveled in the late frames as Logan Hastings and Landon Edwards were unable to stem Virginia’s momentum. Hastings allowed five runs on three hits and a walk in just a third of an inning, while Edwards faced six batters and yielded four runs (three via walks) in his brief appearance. By night’s end, Maryland’s staff had allowed 16 hits and 16 runs across 187 pitches, as Virginia capitalized on nearly every opportunity to seize control and close out the run‑rule victory.

Virginia pieced together an effective pitching effort by leaning on five different arms. Jayden Stroman worked the first 2.1 innings, allowing six hits but only two earned runs while keeping Maryland from capitalizing on early traffic. Kevin Jaxel followed with 2.2 innings of his own, giving up just one run on three hits and inducing five groundouts to stabilize the middle frames. Brendan Cowen ran into trouble in his brief 0.2‑inning stint, surrendering three hits and two runs. Still, the Cavaliers quickly turned to Matt Augustin, who delivered 1.1 clean innings with two strikeouts to earn the win and halt Maryland’s momentum.

Closer Tyler Kapa shut the door with a crisp, scoreless ninth, striking out two in a perfect inning to secure his fifth save of the season. In total, Virginia’s staff scattered 12 hits but limited the damage to six runs, striking out six without issuing a walk. Their ability to navigate traffic and deliver timely outs set the stage for the Cavaliers’ late offensive explosion that ultimately sealed the game.

Maryland now turns its attention to a three‑game weekend series against No. 13 USC beginning March 27, with first pitch set for 6 PM and coverage available on B1G+ and the Maryland Baseball Network.

More from Maryland On SI