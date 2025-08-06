2026 four-star shooting guard Trent Perry talks about Maryland visit
Maryland’s basketball coaching staff has spent the summer scouting youth camp players and hosting both official and unofficial visits. Now, head coach Buzz Williams and his staff are ready to complete their recruiting class. Last week, 2026 four-star Trent Perry from Texas made his official visit.
Williams began recruiting Perry before his freshman year, and on his recent visit, Perry discussed both academics and basketball with the staff.
"It was a great visit," Perry told Colby Giacubino from InsideMDSports. "I was really going to see the campus. The staff at Texas A&M had worked with me before and built a relationship with me when I was entering ninth grade. I wanted to explore Maryland as a potential school option. I really enjoyed the visit. The buildings and facilities are really nice. They have a strong academic program. When I spoke with the academic advisor, it was really helpful."
Reflecting on his ongoing relationship with Coach Williams over the past couple of years, Perry noted that their conversations have progressed from initial discussions focused solely on basketball to covering family and life beyond the sport.
"I love Coach Buzz. He's a good coach and a good person who focuses on the right things. He's supported me and my family for two to three years, and I'm grateful for our relationship. His advice stays with me, even if I don’t choose Maryland," Perry said.
Film sessions with assistant coach Lyle Wolf covered the basketball side for Perry. Together, t his style of play fits, using film from Perry’s EYBL games and footage from Texas A&M—Coach Williams' last coaching stop—to demonstrate how his playing style translates to Maryland’s system.
"Me Coach Wolf and sat down for a film breakdown session. Obviously, they haven't played games at Maryland yet, so we watched A&M film and compared it with my EYBL games. We watched how they get into the gaps, get out, and run in transition, play defense, and take pride in hustle plays. We looked at many of those plays and how I made similar ones this season."
Perry is ranked No. 113 nationally, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Following his visit to Maryland last week, he has three additional visits scheduled: Texas A&M from August 29 to 31, Sacramento State from September 12 to 14, and TCU from September 19 to 22. Based on his impressions from Maryland and his long-standing staff relationships, he could make a decision soon, but he still intends to visit the other schools.
"I'm in decision-making mode. I plan to take the visits, but I really liked Maryland. My decision could come soon, but the visits will help me compare the schools," he said.
In light of Perry’s strong interest, Maryland hopes to add Perry to its 2026 class, which already includes small forward Austin Brown from Lufkin, Texas.