From Maryland Terrapins star to the IFL; Taulia Tagovailoa's pro dream continues
Former Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa took a significant step in his professional football journey by making his first career start for the Massachusetts Pirates in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Although the Pirates lost 45-30 to the Bay Area Panthers, Tagovailoa displayed the same determination and heart that made him a standout player in College Park.
At the University of Maryland, Taulia Tagovailoa set numerous records, becoming the all-time passing leader in the Big Ten Conference with 11,256 yards. He also threw 76 touchdown passes and led the Terrapins to back-to-back bowl victories. In recognition of his outstanding performance, he earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors in both 2022 and 2023. His exceptional playmaking ability provided Maryland fans with unforgettable moments, including the five-touchdown game against Indiana and his MVP performance in the Pinstripe Bowl in 2021.
In his IFL debut, Taulia completed 8 of 17 passes for 55 yards, recording one touchdown through the air. He also rushed for two additional touchdowns, including a 19-yard scramble where he broke multiple tackles. Although he threw three interceptions, he is a competitor who is still finding his footing and doing everything he can to help his team win. Maryland fans know that he plays with intensity and has always had a chip on his shoulder, demonstrating that he is more than just Tua's brother.
Signed by the Pirates in June, Taulia is pursuing his NFL dream through the IFL. Maryland fans are rooting for him, proud of the young man who transformed Maryland football, and eager to see where his passion takes him next.
