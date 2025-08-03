Maryland's Del Pino drains buzzer-beater to deliver Spain U18 EuroBasket title
Fans are buzzing after Guillermo Del Pino's incredible performance at the FIBA U18 EuroBasket Championship. With the clock ticking down and Spain trailing France by one point, the Terrapins' freshman guard stepped up and hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to secure the title. This shot was more than just a game-winner; it was a statement. Del Pino finished with 23 points, hitting 3 of 7 from beyond the arc, while also contributing three assists and grabbing one rebound. His poise under pressure is a clear indication of why Maryland fans are so excited about his arrival in College Park.
Watching Del Pino dominate on the international stage gives a glimpse of what’s in store for the Terps. He has the ability to create space, make clutch shots, and stay calm under pressure—qualities that Maryland needs. His buzzer-beater wasn’t just luck; it exemplified the type of play that defines a rising star.
At just 18 years old, Guillermo Del Pino is already demonstrating that he can compete at a high level, showcasing an MVP-worthy performance at EuroBasket that has Maryland basketball fans feeling optimistic about the future. If he brings even a fraction of this energy to the Xfinity Center, Maryland will have an emerging leader to rally behind. From Spain to College Park, Del Pino's name is one that fans are sure to remember.
MORE: Terps in the mix for five-star recruit Ekezie Jr.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
New England's Stefon Diggs looking for bounce back year in 2025
Maryland 4-star PG target talks recruitment, interest in Terps
Maryland five-star guard drawing NBA comparisons to former NCAA Champion and NBA sixth man finalist
Four-star center Jackson Sheffield receives offer from Maryland